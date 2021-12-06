ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

In The Pits: F1 down to the wire in thrilling title fight

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

Now is the time to tune into Formula One, just in case you've been sleeping...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Max Verstappen downplays Lewis Hamilton’s extra experience in F1 title fight

Max Verstappen admits seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is “better prepared” for a title fight but does not believe the extra experience gives his rival the upper hand with two races remaining.While Hamilton seeks a record eighth drivers’ crown, Verstappen is looking to claim his first title after a fine season with Red Bull.The Dutchman sits eight points clear at the top of the standings but heads into this weekend’s F1 debut in Saudi Arabia on the back foot, with Hamilton winning the last two races in Brazil and Qatar.Hamilton, 36, claimed his first title back in...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Martin Brundle identifies key advantage Lewis Hamilton has over Max Verstappen in F1 title fight

The Formula One title might not just be dictated by the two in the running to claim victory overall, but by their team-mates, Martin Brundle says.Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are fighting it out for supremacy at the top of the standings, the Dutchman leading by eight points with two races to go in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.But how well their partners perform - and directly manage to hold off the No1 racers - is going to have a telling impact, according to Brundle, who backs Mercedes man Valtteri Bottas to fare better than Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.“I honestly...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Hamilton "more relaxed than ever" in Verstappen F1 title fight

Hamilton heads into this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix trailing Verstappen by just eight points at the top of the drivers’ championship, having cut the gap with back-to-back wins in Brazil and Qatar. While Verstappen can mathematically be crowned world champion on Sunday in Jeddah, Hamilton and his Mercedes team...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
WDBO

Hamilton's win takes thrilling F1 season to final showdown

The increasingly tense Formula One title fight between defending champion Lewis Hamilton and his formidable challenger, Max Verstappen, will head to the last race of the season with the fierce rivals level on points. Next weekend's Abu Dhabi showdown will see Hamilton crowned for a record eighth time — or...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Martin Brundle tells Max Verstappen to stop 'unfair' tactics in F1 title battle

Max Verstappen has been warned to stop his “unfair” tactics in his Formula One title battle with Lewis Hamilton or he risks damaging his reputation. The Red Bull driver was accused of driving “over the limit” by rival Hamilton during a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in which the championship contenders clashed on the track. Hamilton’s third victory in a row moved him level on points with Verstappen ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend and the race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit featured several controversial incidents between the title protagonists. Verstappen was handed a five-second...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Another England horror show start in Brisbane – day one of the Ashes series

England endured a dispiriting start to their 2021-22 Ashes campaign, slumping to an underpowered 147 all out as Australia’s pace attack ran riot in Brisbane Here the PA news agency rounds up the alarming day one events at The Gabba.History repeatingWhen Burns was skittled by the first ball of the series it was a dramatic and dreadful moment for England, but not an entirely unprecedented one. In fact, it was the second time they had kicked off an Ashes campaign with an immediate wicket – Stan Worthington caught behind off the bowling of Ernie McCormick in December on the same...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wire#Title Fight#F1#Sunday Drive
racingnews365.com

Brawn: F1 in 2021 is the 'title race that keeps on giving'

Ross Brawn is loving the "ebb and flow" of the title race after Lewis Hamilton closed the gap to Max Verstappen in the Drivers' Championship in Qatar. Formula 1 Managing Director Ross Brawn believes the title race between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton "keeps on giving", and feels it's "finely poised" with two events to go.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Red Bull’s Christian Horner reveals moment Max Verstappen showed he could handle pressure of F1 title fight

Max Verstappen is showing “impressive maturity” as he battles Lewis Hamilton for the F1 title, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has said, and the Dutchman is racing “better than ever” as a result. Verstappen leads title rival Hamilton by eight points heading into the penultimate race of the season in Saudi Arabia this weekend, and he could win his maiden championship in Jeddah if results go his way. Seven-time champion Hamilton has cut Verstappen’s lead at the top of the standings by winning the past two races in Brazil and Qatar, but the 24-year-old has limited the damage...
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Lewis Hamilton v Max Verstappen: Key moments in F1's thrilling title battle

Chaos, crashes and controversy - the 2021 Formula 1 season has had it all - and sets up a thrilling winner-takes-all finale between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. It has been a roller-coaster year with the championship lead changing hands a number of times over the course of the 21 races, but Hamilton's win in Saudi Arabia last time out means the pair head to Abu Dhabi dead level.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton escapes grid penalty at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- Lewis Hamilton has escaped a penalty at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after the race stewards investigated two separate final practice incidents involving the Mercedes driver and decided neither warranted a drop of positions on the grid. Hamilton was summoned to the stewards for ignoring double-waved...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Autosport Online

F1's Title Fight Turns Ugly - Saudi Arabian GP's Incidents Explained

Did the title fight get out of control during Formula 1's Saudi Arabian GP? Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton came to blows, multiple restarts, aggressive overtakes, multiple penalties AND the title fight evens itself out... Luke Smith goes over the chaotic cluster of events that took place in Saudi Arabia and analyses what it means for the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship.
MOTORSPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aljamain Sterling reveals key to shutting down Jose Aldo in potential UFC title fight

Aljamain Sterling has a UFC bantamweight title unification bout with Petr Yan to deal with, but the champion sees Jose Aldo creeping toward a title shot, as well. Aldo (31-7 MMA, 13-6 UFC) took another step toward securing a second shot at 135-pound gold on Saturday, when he beat up Rob Font (19-5 MMA, 9-4 UFC) for a unanimous decision win at UFC on ESPN 31, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The Brazilian has won three fights in a row, and while he said he would like a title shot, he understands the realities of the division and instead pitched a matchup with T.J. Dillashaw.
UFC
MotorAuthority

2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix preview: Title fight alive at penultimate round

Round 21 of the 2021 Formula One World Championship takes place this weekend in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia joins Qatar as a new location on the F1 calendar, and the inaugural round is this season's penultimate. The title fight is still very much alive even at this late stage, with Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen in the lead and chasing his first world championship. Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton is the only other title contender. The reigning champion is chasing a record eighth title.
MOTORSPORTS
Pocket-lint.com

Channel 4 to show thrilling F1 2021 finale live for free

(Pocket-lint) - Channel 4 has struck a deal with Sky to simultaneously broadcast this Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live. That means the crucial final race in the F1 2021 calendar will be available to watch for free on terrestrial TV in the UK. Equal on points, both Lewis Hamilton...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Johansson: An American fighting for F1 title would be “massive”

The 2022 F1 schedule will include two races in America for the first time since 1984, with a new event in Miami joining the round at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, TX, first held in 2012. However, there are currently no U.S. drivers on the F1 grid. Alexander Rossi...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy