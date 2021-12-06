In The Pits: F1 down to the wire in thrilling title fight

Aljamain Sterling has a UFC bantamweight title unification bout with Petr Yan to deal with, but the champion sees Jose Aldo creeping toward a title shot, as well. Aldo (31-7 MMA, 13-6 UFC) took another step toward securing a second shot at 135-pound gold on Saturday, when he beat up Rob Font (19-5 MMA, 9-4 UFC) for a unanimous decision win at UFC on ESPN 31, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The Brazilian has won three fights in a row, and while he said he would like a title shot, he understands the realities of the division and instead pitched a matchup with T.J. Dillashaw.
