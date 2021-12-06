Yorkshire turns to Gough amid rebuild after racism scandal

World Rugby have announced the Dream Team of the Year for the men and women’s games.South Africa stole the show in the men’s side with five players named, including captain Siya Kolisi, and England only got a mention through Maro Itoje.New Zealand had three stars named with Will Jordan, Beauden Barrett and Ardie Savea and Scotland, Ireland and Wales were all being represented once.South Africa Rugby CEO Mark Alexander said: “The competition for this award was tough, and for a handful of our players to be in the mix in a year in which they finished the season as the...
Comments / 0