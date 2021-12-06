ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

New US travel restrictions begin today due to omicron variant

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcI4F_0dF8OQBS00

The omicron variant has the attention of the world and it is prompting travel restrictions across it, including for people heading to the U.S.

Cases of the coronavirus variant omicron have now been identified in almost 20 states and that’s prompted federal officials to tighten air travel regulations.

Travelers heading to the U.S. will now be required to show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test within one day of boarding their flight instead of three days prior.

That new order took effect at midnight and the new rule applies to all passengers 2 years and older.

There's no requirement for post-arrival testing or quarantine.

Health officials say the tighter one-day test timetable provides an added degree of protection as scientists continue to study the omicron variant. But some travelers say it can be problematic. "We missed a flight yesterday because of her test, it came back inconclusive. And now we just missed another flight today because my test is 24 hours old," says traveler Scott Myers.

President Joe Biden is also extending the federal rule that requires passengers on planes, trains and buses to wear face masks through March. That was supposed to end in January.

In addition, any foreign national who travels to America must be fully vaccinated. The U.S. is still restricting entry to travelers from South Africa and seven other African nations. The travel ban does not apply to U.S. citizens and permanent residents returning from these countries, but they must follow the rules for re-entry.

But travel officials say those bans are being evaluated every day. "We need to figure out how to balance not only the economy and the health concerns simultaneously, but we also need to think about making sure we still welcome international travelers here to the U.S.," says Tori Emerson, of the U.S. Travel Association.

Meantime, some South Africans are criticizing the ban calling it unfair. "They don't think it's fair because the way in which it's being imposed is quite uneven and a lot of responses in the last few days really smacked in a very knee-jerk way of dealing with this pandemic. It goes against the solidarity promised to us at the beginning of this pandemic," says Fatima Hassan, Founder and Director of the Health Justice Initiative in South Africa.

According to the new federal travel rules, people who can prove they have recovered from the COVID-19 infection within the past 90 days are exempt. That requires a document of recovery.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers

From big Wall Street banks to corner grocery stores, all private employers in New York City will have to require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the mayor announced Monday in the most sweeping vaccine mandate of any state or big city in the U.S. The move by Mayor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Monmouth County school sees COVID-19 outbreak; NJ hospitalizations on the rise

The Wall Township Intermediate School will be all virtual for the remainder of the week following an outbreak of COVID-19 and a “very high number of quarantines.”. School officials said in a letter to parents and guardians that 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported at the school. The shutdown only impacts the Intermediate School and will not affect other schools in the district, according to officials.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
simpleflying.com

American Airlines, Air India, And Mahan Air Cited Over Indian COVID Regulations

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has stirred things up in Indian aviation, putting authorities on high alert. From delaying scheduled international flights to new testing requirements, there have been multiple changes to traveling guidelines in India that all airlines are expected to follow. Recently, three airlines, namely American Airlines, Air India, and Mahan Air, were served show-cause notices by Indian authorities for violations of COVID guidelines.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
allotsego.com

Omicron…New York in a State of Emergency

Yesterday morning we had not heard of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529. The New York Times did not mention it and The Economist had no information in their morning news feed. It was then one of many variants of the virus that causes COVID. Then the World Health Organization named it Omicron. WHO reserves Greek letter names for variants of particular concern. Omicron is one of them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Biden considering seven-day quarantine for all travellers to the US

The United States government is considering a seven-day self-quarantine for everyone entering the country amid the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.The Joe Biden administration is also preparing stricter testing requirements for all travellers, including returning Americans, three federal officials told The Washington Post.The mandatory self-quarantine would be in place even for those with full vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test. People found violating the requirements might be subjected to fines and penalties.The self quarantine-related measures are not in that draft but could be added later, an official said.At present, vaccinated travellers are required to test three days...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

United Airlines Is Ending Its Ban on This, Starting Tomorrow

While the COVID pandemic kept most people inside for much of last year, airlines had to make some serious changes. One of the biggest updates to flying was the addition of masks on flights, a policy that remains in place to this day. But as more and more people return to air travel, restrictions are quickly being abandoned. Many airlines blocked off middle seats and banned alcohol on flights, only to reverse course earlier this year. Now, United Airlines has just announced that it's lifting one of its COVID restrictions with only minimal notice. Read on to find out what you will soon be able to do once more when flying United.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Travel#Omicron#Economy#African#Some South Africans
abc17news.com

How the new Covid-19 variant impacts your travel plans

The discovery of a new variant of the Covid-19 virus has left governments around the world scrambling, leading to a steady stream of increased travel restrictions since the World Health Organization designated B.1.1.529 ” as a “variant of concern” on November 26. Little is known about the new variant, dubbed...
TRAVEL
allears.net

Complete List of U.S. Travel Restrictions and Advisories Related to COVID-19 Omicron Strain

Both domestic and international travel policies have evolved a lot in the U.S. over the past year due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. While the U.S. recently relaxed international travel restrictions, we’re starting to see some put back in place due to the emerging strain, known as B.1.1.529 or the “Omicron” variant. And, if you’ll be traveling anytime soon, we’re taking a look at all the current restrictions and advisories you’ll need to know about!
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Travellers on edge as countries tighten rules due to Omicron fears - travel agents

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE Nov 29 (Reuters) - Some would-be travellers are considering cancelling or delaying trip plans in response to fresh curbs prompted by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, travel agents said on Monday, threatening an already fragile recovery for the global tourism industry. Southern Africa, where Omicron was discovered, accounts...
WORLD
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You're Flying Internationally, You'll Need This as of Monday, CDC Says

Traveling during the age of COVID has posed a unique set of challenges. The pandemic wrought a staffing shortage that is causing mass cancellations and delays among major airlines, plus long lines in airports. Then, there is the spike in incidents of violence in the air, with disgruntled passengers directing rage toward flight attendants tasked with enforcing federal mask mandates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Silicon Valley

Travel like it’s 2019: Air traffic nears pre-COVID level

Americans planning for travel during the December holidays should brace for an approximation of normality: airports teeming with passengers, just the way they were before the arrival of Covid-19. “We see a strengthening in the airline travel industry toward pre-pandemic levels,” Transportation Security Administration chief David Pekoske said in a...
TRAVEL
BBC

Covid: Manchester Airport Group calls for review of travel rules

The owner of Manchester, East Midlands and London Stansted airports has called for an urgent review of travel rules. Manchester Airports Group (MAG) said Covid restrictions needed to be removed when they were no longer worthwhile. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the House of Commons there would be less need...
WORLD
News 12

News 12

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy