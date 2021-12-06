ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Attorney Ben Crump demands FBI intervention in Jelani Day death investigation

By Mike Smith
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGYAh_0dF8OJFb00

CHICAGO (WMBD) — National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump was one of many gathered in Chicago Friday to demand Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) intervention in the death investigation of Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day.

At a press conference Friday morning , Crump said he wanted the FBI to investigate the matter as a “hate crime investigation.”

“None of it adds up,” Crump said, listing details of the investigation. “It doesn’t pass the common sense test. And then you look at the demographics of the town of which this happened, and the historical acknowledgment that it was a sundown town… If that was your child, would you accept what the local police are trying to tell this mother?”

Crump compared the level of attention the Jelani Day case received to that of YouTuber Gaby Petito, who was found dead in September after her missing person case garnered worldwide interest.

“[Authorities] were committed to getting the answers for [the Petito] family. Well, why are they dogmatic about getting the answers for this Black family? Why is it when somebody’s Black, and they go missing, it’s not taken seriously?”

Ben Crump, National Civil Rights Attorney

Crump continued by saying the family does not believe officials have done their due diligence into the manner of Jelani’s death.

“[Authorities] try to write it off as ‘they must have taken their own life.’ We don’t accept it. We are very clear in our declaration that this is not suicide,” Crump said.

Carmen Day, Jelani’s mother, showed her passion for finding any answers regarding her son’s death.

Related Stories:

“I know I’m not the first mother who has lost a child. But when you lose your child, and you don’t know why, you don’t know what happened, you don’t know what for, what reason, I don’t know how you cannot stop insisting that the people who have made pledges to protect and serve find the answers for you,” Carmen Day said.

Jelani was reported missing in late August. His body was found about two weeks later in the Illinois River.

LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch said the cause of Jelani’s death was drowning, but the manner of death has yet to be determined.

LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss released a statement the same day Crump and Carmen Day spoke, reaffirming the search for answers continues.

“We continue to examine the circumstances surrounding Jelani Day’s death from every investigative angle and are working hand-in-hand with our federal and local law enforcement partners to ensure that every lead is followed.  Out of respect for Mr. Day and his family and a desire to protect the integrity of the investigation, we will not be making additional statements at this time.  We do, however, anticipate releasing additional information as available in the coming days.”

Adam Diss, Lasalle County Sheriff
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJBF

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett convicted of staging attack, lying to police

CHICAGO (AP) — Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was convicted Thursday on charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it. In the courtroom as the verdict was read, Smollett stood and faced the jury, showing no visible reaction. The jury found the 39-year-old guilty on […]
CHICAGO, IL
WJBF

Jussie Smollett awaits verdict as jurors consider case

CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors are expected to resume deliberations in the trial of Jussie Smollett. The former “Empire” actor is charged with orchestrating a fake attack on himself, then lying to Chicago police about being the victim of an anti-gay, racist hate crime. The jury began deliberating on Wednesday but broke for the day after […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
WJBF

Bond hearing set for Alex Murdaugh on State Grand Jury charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh will appear in a virtual bond courtroom later this week on the 27 State Grand Jury charges filed against him. Murdaugh was hit with five indictments, totaling 27 counts, by a State Grand Jury on November 18th. Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office said at the time the indictments were […]
POLITICS
WJBF

Christmas tree set on fire outside Fox News; man arrested: NYPD

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A man was arrested overnight after allegedly setting a Christmas tree on fire outside the News Corp. building in Midtown Manhattan, according to the NYPD. Police said just after midnight Wednesday, Fox News security in the building saw a man climbing the 50-foot Christmas tree outside the office building located at West […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Jackson
Person
Ben Crump
WJBF

Two arrested in shooting on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in a shooting investigation after an incident on Deans Bridge Rd Tuesday afternoon. The shooting reportedly occurred at America’s Best Value Inn on the 3300 block of Deans Bridge Rd. A male victim was shot at least once and was taken to an […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Bomb squad destroys suspicious package in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s office is trying to find out who left a suspicious package Tuesday on the 3600 block of Trolley Line Road at Gregg Avenue in Aiken. That’s the location of the Aiken Muslim Association. In addition to ACSO deputies, the Richmond County Bomb Squad also was called to […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

WJBF

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy