ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Both sides planning for new state-by-state abortion fight

By The Associated Press
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OI3ip_0dF8OHU900

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Supreme Court court weighs the future of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, a resurgent anti-abortion movement is looking to press its advantage in state-by-state battles while abortion-rights supporters prepare to play defense.

Both sides seem to be operating on the assumption that a court reshaped by former President Donald Trump will either overturn or seriously weaken Roe.

“We have a storm to weather,” said Elizabeth Nash, state policy analyst for the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights. “We have to weather the storm so that in the future — five, 10, 15 years from now — we’re talking about how we managed to repeal all these abortion bans.”

The institute estimates that as many as 26 states would institute some sort of abortion-access restrictions within a year if permitted by the court. At least 12 states have “trigger bans” on the books, with restrictions that would kick in automatically if the justices overturn or weaken federal protections on abortion access.

The current case before the court, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization , concerns a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe v. Wade, which was reaffirmed in a subsequent 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey , allows states to regulate but not ban abortion up until the point of fetal viability, at roughly 24 weeks.

The fate of the Mississippi case won’t be known for months, but based on opening arguments , Roe appears to be in peril. All six of the court’s conservative justices, including Trump appointees Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barret, indicated they would uphold the Mississippi law.

“There’s no doubt that what we heard from the Supreme Court was incredibly disturbing,” said Ianthe Metzger, director of state media campaigns for the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, one of the most prominent advocates of abortion access rights. “It wasn’t really surprising but it was alarming.”

Susan Arnall, director of outreach for the anti-abortion Right to Life League, said she was particularly encouraged by Justice Samuel Alito’s emphasis on the concept of “viability” for the fetus as a guiding principle on when to ban the termination of a pregnancy. She predicts that modern advancements in medicine will continue to shrink the window in which a fetus is not viable, opening the door to a host of medically intricate state-level debates.

“Viability is something that is subject to medical science,” Arnall said. “It’s going to get intensely legal and intensely medical. It’s going to be a battle of lawyers and doctors.”

Both sides seem to have been preparing for this moment for years, particularly with Trump having installed more than 200 federal judges and three Supreme Court justices during his presidency. Pro-abortion-access groups donated $8 million in 2018 and more than $10 million in 2020, according to Open Secrets, a nonpartisan group that tracks political spending.

Those numbers outpace the public contributions of anti-abortion groups, which donated $2.6 million in 2018 and $6.3 million in 2020, according to Open Secrets. But the complexity of the network of nonprofits and “dark money” funds makes it difficult to produce a full accounting of the money flows.

While Washington is the primary current battleground, many leaders of the conservative movement are treating the judicial battle as won and Roe’s demise as an inevitability. The next battleground will be a shifting cat-and-mouse fight in state legislatures and in next year’s elections across the country.

“People are realizing that seven months from now, we’ll probably be dealing with this on a state level,” said Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote. “This will become much more prominent in state electoral races, especially governor’s races.”

Legislatures in many Republican-led states are poised for action depending on the Supreme Court’s ruling. On Wednesday, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated previous rulings that had blocked a Tennessee law that included banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected — about six weeks — and ordered a rehearing by the full court.

“The battle has been happening in the statehouses for decades and it’s going to intensify,” Nash said.

The Supreme Court’s ruling is expected around June, almost guaranteeing that the issue will dominate next fall’s congressional elections as well as state-level races from coast to coast.

“That’s perfect timing, just ahead of the midterms,” said Arnall of the Right to Life League.

The ruling could set off a flurry of activity concerning medicinal abortions — a medical option that didn’t exist when Roe became law. The pills were approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2000, with restrictions that included requiring an in-person clinic visit before someone could be prescribed the two-pill regimen and a ban on sending them through the mail.

Those restrictions were relaxed during the coronavirus pandemic. Women seeking the pills can now receive them in the mail after a long-distance consultation with a doctor and they don’t need to visit a clinic. The FDA is scheduled to review that stance soon but either way, those policies are expected to come under immediate attack by Republican-held statehouses.

“Medicinal abortions will be very high on the agenda.” Nash said. “This is the new frontier.”

Texas, which has enacted a law effectively banning most surgical abortions after six weeks, has a new restriction that makes it a felony to provide the medical abortion pills after seven weeks of pregnancy and criminalizes sending the medication through the mail.

“A coordinated disinformation campaign by anti-choice, anti-freedom politicians and activists has again allowed Texas to push care out of reach — particularly for those already marginalized by our health care system,” NARAL Pro Choice President Mini Timmaraju said in a statement. “There is no end to the cruel measures anti-choice extremists will push in their quest for power and control.”

Despite the historic setbacks, proponents of abortion access claim they are prepared for the state-by-state fight and are devising multiple ways to help women seeking abortions travel to states where they can receive them. Metzger, of Planned Parenthood, predicted that the renewed threat will spark a massive wave of public support for abortion rights.

“There’s no doubt that (abortion opponents) have been playing a 40-year game,” Metzger said. “For us, it’s just continuing to sound the alarm. People are seeing that the threat is very real. This is not a theoretical argument anymore.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Tennessee State
CBS Denver

Coloradans Protest Both Sides Of National Abortion Rights Argument In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of Coloradans attended a pro-abortion rally on Saturday hosted by the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Denver. Organizers said this is a way for them to defend Roe vs. Wade, which is a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that provides a constitutional right to abortion. (credit: CBS) The Supreme Court continues to hear arguments on a historic Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks, possibly overturning Roe vs. Wade. “As a person who owns a uterus, I feel obligated to be out here,” said Sidney Fisk, one of those marching. “Injustice in one place is injustice everywhere.“ (credit:...
COLORADO STATE
Antelope Valley Press

On abortion, the Supreme Court is set to overturn decades of wrongs

WASHINGTON — The United States is one of just seven out of 198 countries that allow elective abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Two of the others are China and North Korea. By contrast, 39 out of 42 of European nations — including France and Germany — bar elective abortions at 15 weeks or less (though with broader exceptions than typically seen in the United States). Not one permits them through all nine months of pregnancy, as do seven states and the District of Columbia.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Fmr. Planned Parenthood President warns abortion restrictions are “coming to a state near you.”

This week, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which directly challenges abortion rights set in place by the landmark case Roe v. Wade. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin speaks to Cecile Richards, co-chair of American Bridge 21st Century and former president of Planned Parenthood about the future of abortion access in the United States. Dec. 5, 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
WTOV 9

Those on both sides of abortion issue speak about crucial case

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Abortion has been legal in all 50 states since 1973. But after Wednesday's oral arguments, the U.S. Supreme Court could dramatically scale back or eliminate that right. “It's never going to stop an abortion, it's just going to stop safe abortions,” said Barb Davis, acting treasurer...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Mississippi governor calls Supreme Court oral arguments on state's restrictive abortion law 'a watershed moment in American history'

Washington (CNN) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves called recent Supreme Court oral arguments on a restrictive abortion law in his state "a watershed moment in American history," saying he's cautiously optimistic the court will overturn two seminal decisions that secured abortion rights for women nationwide. "This has been a watershed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Us Supreme Court#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#Ap#The Guttmacher Institute#Planned Parenthood#The Supreme Court
HuffingtonPost

The Bill That Could Protect Abortion Rights If Roe Is Overturned

Inside the Supreme Court on Wednesday, justices heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson, a potentially landmark abortion case involving Mississippi’s attempt to ban all abortions past 15 weeks of pregnancy. Experts agree, based on what some justices asked during arguments, that the Court’s conservative majority is prepared to not only uphold the Mississippi law but perhaps take an axe to the fundamental abortion rights guaranteed by Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmakers weigh both sides of Mississippi abortion law

OKLAHOMA CITY — Before court on Wednesday, Oklahoma lawmakers weighed both sides of the new Mississippi abortion law. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments over this new law, part of which overturns Roe v. Wade. The pro-life vs. pro-choice debate seems to be constantly ongoing. Leaders on both sides...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KREX

KREX

997
Followers
1K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy