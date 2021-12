Prometheus displays positive phase 1 safety data with PRA023. Drug also shows target engagement with mode of action in healthy volunteers. I believe that Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) is a biotech that should be on your radar. They just reported positive safety data for their lead clinical product known as PRA023. The safety data from phase 1 showed that both the single-Ascending doses and Multiple Ascending doses of this drug were highly tolerable. This bodes well for the company already pushing a few phase 2a studies. Even better, it has decided to use PRA023 to target a 3rd indication which is an unmet medical need. This third indication is known as Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD). The company has tested a good amount of doses given to patients intravenously. What I find particularly strong is that it will be able to move to a subcutaneous formulation, which would be good to move to the possible use of auto-injectors for late-stage studies in the coming years. Being that PRA023 is a monoclonal antibody against the cytokine TL1A, it targets intestinal inflammation and fibrotic diseases. This means the scope of this drug could possibly be branched out to other types of diseases.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO