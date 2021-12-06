ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Eric Zemmour, far-right French presidential hopeful, grabbed by neck at heated political rally

By Story by Reuters
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Villepinte, France — French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour promised on Sunday a "reconquest" against decades of decline at his first political rally, as scuffles with anti-racism protesters broke out on its fringes. "If I win this election, it won't be another rotation of power but a reconquest of...

