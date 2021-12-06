ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

My Husband and I Massively Disagree on What to Name Our Baby

By Stacia L. Brown
Slate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCare and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Seven years ago, I was at a Friendsgiving. A friend was talking about her new nephew and how her brother named him a Junior....

slate.com

Telegraph

'I discovered my mother had been lying to me my whole life'

They were tiny pocket-book diaries with jottings of Pooterish banality. Helen Naylor knew that her invalid mother Elinor had been writing them since she was a teenager – five decades of her life squeezed into little more than two inches a day. Sometimes, mother and daughter would sit on the bed together and Elinor would read aloud from what seemed a tedious catalogue of shopping, weather, doctor’s appointments and her various illnesses, which had dominated and warped both their lives. It was her mother’s favourite topic.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MLive

Can I collect Social Security from my first husband?

Q. I was married 25 years when my husband passed and I was only 46, which I knew I was too young to collect Social Security from my husband since we didn’t have children, but step-children. So when I turned 60 they said I couldn’t get benefits from my late husband because I got remarried. Is that right?
RELATIONSHIPS
Lip of Relationship

Regret of a 30-year-old woman: I cheated on the employee in my store, and my husband refused to forgive me

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events told to me by the woman who experienced them firsthand. Used with permission. I am 30 years old this year. I have been married to my husband for two years. For the past two years, the relationship between the two of us has always been very good, and we have never quarreled. However, in the second year of our marriage, After I opened a flower shop, our relationship changed.
faithit

“I Don’t Want to Be Married Anymore”: Husband Blindsides Wife With Divorce, Pushes Her Into God’s Greater Plan

“Help me, God,” I had cried, and calling for His assistance came as naturally as if I had been doing it all along. And there, in my pain, He met me. There in my brokenness, He spoke to my heart. The words I heard from the Lord at that moment were like a lightning bolt, yet also, simultaneously, like the whisper of a trusted friend placing their hand on my sagging shoulder and speaking the advice I needed. It’s not important what He said to me in that moment, but I can tell you it rang as one of the truest things that has ever been spoken into my life. It was exactly what I needed in that moment, where I felt so unworthy and unloved, but also what I needed to pick myself up from the mess I was in, and move on from a broken situation I could not control or mend.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

‘It’s put me right off’: Woman complains as in-laws reveal they’re charging for family Christmas dinner

A woman has taken to Mumsnet after discovering that her in-laws are planning to charge her for having Christmas dinner at their home.Writing on the popular forum, she explained that her family always gets together for Christmas but that this is the first time any relative has asked for payment for the meal.“I'll try to keep this short but it's niggling me and I'd love some impartial opinions,” the post began. “[Brother-in-law/sister-in-law] hosting Xmas Dinner this year. I've hosted before. Basically, they are charging us per family for dinner.“I've never charged them before but apparently because they've got a lot...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

