“SPY: Short-Term there is a window for a bounce, but the intermediate-term looks problematic!” – Source – MarketViews.tv

By wsw staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“SPY: Short-Term there is a window for a bounce, but the intermediate-term looks problematic!” Interview with Erin Swenlin/...

dailyforex.com

USD/ZAR: Speculative Targets and Short-Term Opportunities

The USD/ZAR is below the 16.00000 as of this writing early this morning as the Forex pair demonstrates a flurry of choppy results. Financial houses are certainly trying to get a grasp on their outlooks in order to create a more tranquil market, but nervous trading conditions internationally continue to create whipsaw price action in a wide spectrum of assets including the South African rand.
CURRENCIES
InvestorPlace

Alphabet Is a Long-Term Winner Despite Any Short-Term Drama

Investor sentiment on Wall Street has been inconsistent for months. This is the byproduct of having a never-ending season of headline trading. Usually this causes a ruckus among investors. However, some investments, like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), are holding up better than others. While this is a testament to the skills of its management team, it also presents a few concerns with regards to GOOGL stock.
STOCKS
Autosport Online

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

Zero points, last place  in the constructors’ championship, only a couple of Q2 appearances all season. Those are numbers worthy of the infamous Marussia, Caterham and HRT trio. But Haas, though one of F1’s newer teams, had us accustomed to something else. In the points in its...
MOTORSPORTS
wallstreetwindow.com

The New Virus Variant Has Little To Do With Recent Stock Market Swings – Mike Swanson

Last month we saw the stock market take a dive. It peaked out after the Federal Reserve meeting held in the first few days of the month, but few noticed the slow drip drop until the day after Thanksgiving in which the DOW had a big dump and news of the new virus variant, first discovered in South Africa, hit the television programs.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Spy#Decisionpoint Com#Gld#Uso
wallstreetwindow.com

Omicron COVID Variant-Possible Strong Rally-INDU & TRAN – Chris Vermeulen

As we’ve been watching the markets recoil away from risks related to the new Omicron COVID variant and other factors, one simple thought keeps running through my head. What if the markets suddenly shift away from this panic selling and resume a rally/recovery trend – possibly pushing to new all-time highs before the end of the year?
MARKETS
wallstreetwindow.com

Interview: Gold, Silver & Commodities Remain Under Pressure – Jordan Roy-Byrne

Jordan Roy-Byrne, Founder and Editor of The Daily Gold, joins us to share his technical outlook on silver, gold, and the precious metals mining stocks. We start off discussing the longer-term monthly charts of silver and the silver mining stocks using the EFT (SILJ), and that both failed at longer term moving averages and haven’t been able to break out of their trading ranges. Jordan noted that most commodities already peaked earlier in the year, the dollar has been rising, and this will likely keep pressuring Silver as well. He outlines the bearish sentiment in bonds had reached an extreme oversold reading, and expects to see more of a move back into the bonds, forcing yields lower as the Fed tapers. Despite the bearish backdrop for both silver and the commodities in the short-term, Jordan still sees the longer-term secular trend heading higher on a longer time frame.
MARKETS
wallstreetwindow.com

Global Markets-It’s Do-Or-Die Time – Chris Vermeulen

Almost all of the US and global markets volatility has taken place over the last 6+ trading days. Even though economic data continues to show a strengthening US economy and jobs market, the news of the Omicron COVID variant has spooked the global markets. I’m going to illustrate how the markets are nearing critical support levels that are a “Do-Or-Die” level for the market, in my opinion.
STOCKS
moneyweek.com

Is the bull market over, or is this a short-term pullback?

It was all going so swimmingly well. The money printer was going brrrr and stock markets were going whoosh. Simples. Then last week came along and suddenly things are looking decidedly dicy. Let’s review. Markets don’t know if they’re coming or going. The bulls had control of the tape. The...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD to see a short-term rebound from the 1.3250 support – SocGen

“GBP/USD is in vicinity to the support of 1.3250 representing weekly Ichimoku cloud. Defending this can result in a short-term rebound.”. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY 115 serves as a short-term resistance area

The ECB refuses to join the global shift from ultra-easy policy to normalization despite solid demand and surging inflation. On currency markets, the euro pays a heavy price. EUR/USD gave up several supports, including the crucial one at 1.129. The pound recovered soon from the BoE’s disappointment not to raise...
CURRENCIES
wallstreetwindow.com

Deleveraging COVID Bubble – Possible Volatility Risks In Foreign Markets – Chris Vermeulen

I get asked all the time what my opinions are regarding the markets. As much as I could go into really deep details regarding technical analysis and other factors of my research, the simple answer is that we’ve been living through 2~4+ years of incredible market trends and unprecedented global central bank efforts to support and contain market risks. This is something we have not seen at these levels since the end of WWII and after the Great Depression.
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

Jeff Clark: Why is Silver so Cheap Compared to Other Commodities? – Source – Palisades Radio

Jeff discusses his recent article on silver in which he compares silver to other asset classes’ performance since 1980. Silver and sugar are the only ones that remain below their 1980 peak. Everything else today is overvalued and this will change when the mainstream returns to this market. He says, “Focus on what you can control.” Jeff explains why the Hunt Brothers had a minimal effect on the silver market in the 80s. This was a time when everything was responding to monetary events as every asset was rising in price. Gold and silver are money because they hold their value for centuries. In contrast, just consider the loss of purchasing power of the dollar since the year 2000.
BUSINESS
u.today

3.2 Trillion Shiba Inu Token Purchase Was Possibly Made by Squid Game Scammers, Here's What it Means for Token

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
wallstreetwindow.com

Can Any Nation-State Survive the Era of Inequality and Scarcity? – Charles Hugh Smith

We have an extraordinary opportunity to transform our unsustainable “waste is growth” economy and toxic inequality to sustainable systems that optimize well-being rather than collapse. The possibility that the United States could fragment is no longer a marginalized topic. Maps displaying various post-U.S. regional configurations accompany essays exploring how and...
ECONOMY
wallstreetwindow.com

The Long Cycles Have All Turned: Look Out Below – Charles Hugh Smith

But alas, humans do not possess god-like powers, they only possess hubris, and so all bubbles pop: the more extreme the bubble, the more devastating the pop. Long cycles operate at such a glacial pace they’re easily dismissed as either figments of fevered imagination or this time it’s different. But...
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

When Fiat Currency Stops Being Money – Daniel Lacalle

Most emerging and developed market currencies have devalued significantly relative to the United States dollar in 2021 despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy. Furthermore, emerging economies that have benefitted from rising commodity prices have also seen their currencies weaken despite strong exports. As such, inflation in developing economies is much higher than the already elevated figures posted in the United States and the eurozone.
BUSINESS

