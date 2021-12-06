ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

World shares mixed as China moves to boost markets

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDDfO_0dF8NEnl00
China Financial Markets A woman and a child walk by a map showing Evergrande development projects in China at an Evergrande city plaza in Beijing on Sept. 21, 2021. Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande warned late Friday it may run out of money. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (Andy Wong)

BANGKOK — (AP) — European shares and U.S. futures rose Monday after a lackluster day in Asia, where shares fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai after troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande warned it may run out of money.

Moving to reassure investors and keep growth from stalling, China's central bank cut the amount of funds banks are required to keep in reserve. That freed up 1.2 trillion yuan ($190 billion) for banks to lend.

Investors are meanwhile also struggling with uncertainty about the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will cut off its support for markets.

“This is a week that will force uncomfortable contemplation about ‘known unknowns’ mainly associated with omicron, Fed tightening and China (regulatory/property) risks,” Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.

That will bring still more uncertainty after a tumultuous spell last week, it said.

Germany's DAX surged 0.9% to 15,298.76 while the CAC 40 in Paris climbed 0.8% to 6,820.83. Britain's FTSE 100 picked up 0.8% to 7,181.36. The future for the Dow industrials was 0.8% higher, while the contract for the S&P 500 gained 0.6%.

Chinese regulators scrambled to reassure investors after Evergrande, one of China's biggest developers, said it may run out of money to "perform its financial obligations" as it struggles to comply with pressure to reduce its $310 billion in debt.

The worry is that unsustainable levels of debt in the property sector might trigger a financial crisis. China wants to avoid a bailout but also is unlikely to let the situation deteriorate to the point where problems would cascade to that level.

A number of real estate companies have run into trouble as the government has pushed to reduce debt levels, but officials have issued statements saying China’s financial system is strong and default rates are low. Most developers are financially healthy and Beijing will keep lending markets functioning, the most recent statements said.

Evergrande's Hong Kong-traded shares plunged 19.6% on Monday, helping pull the Hang Seng index 1.8% lower, to 23,349.38. The Shanghai Composite index gave up early gains, losing 0.5% to 3,589.31.

India’s benchmark dropped 1.7% and Taiwan’s also edged lower. Thai markets were closed for a public holiday.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gave up 0.4% to 27,927.37. But the S&P/ASX 500 in Sydney ended slightly higher, gaining 0.1% to 7,245.10. In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.2% higher to 2,973.25.

Chinese tech giant Alibaba, which has been embroiled in a multi-faceted crackdown on the industry, lost 5.6% after the company said it was replacing its chief financial officer, Maggie Wu and overhauling its e-commerce business.

Last week's volatile swings on Wall Street ended Friday with more losses for stocks, as a mixed batch of U.S. job market data triggered another bout of dizzying trading.

The S&P 500 closed 0.8% lower, at 4,538.43. The Dow lost 0.2% to 34,580.08. The Nasdaq sank 1.9% to 15,085.47, while the Russell 2000 slumped 2.1% to 2,159.31.

Friday's jobs report, which is usually the most anticipated economic data by Wall Street each month, showed employers added only 210,000 jobs last month. Economists were expecting much stronger hiring of 530,000, and it raised worries the economy may stagnate while inflation remains high. That's a worse-case scenario called "stagflation" by economists, and the omicron variant's arrival makes its likelihood more uncertain.

In other trading Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil advanced $2.00 to $68.26 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It shed 24 cents to $66.26 on Friday.

Brent crude, the standard for pricing international oils, picked up $1.85 to $71.73 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 113.26 Japanese yen from 112.92 yen. The euro weakened to $1.1297 from $1.1309.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Taiwan says confident Chinese invasion would be very hard

TAIPEI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A full Chinese invasion of Taiwan with troops landed and ports and airports seized would be very difficult to achieve due to problems China would have in landing and supplying troops, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in its latest threat assessment. Tensions between Taipei and Beijing,...
POLITICS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Global markets higher ahead of Fed meeting on stimulus

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets mostly rose Monday ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week that is expected to accelerate plans to wind down U.S. economic stimulus after November inflation hit a 39-year high. London, Shanghai and Tokyo advanced while Frankfurt opened lower. Oil prices...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Electronic Trading#Ap#European#Chinese#The Federal Reserve#Omicron#Fed#Mizuho Bank#Dow
AFP

Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger

Japan's major manufacturers remain cautious about the economy's trajectory, with business sentiment flat for the quarter as concerns about the pandemic linger, a key survey showed Monday. The Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey -- a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies -- showed a reading of plus 18 for major manufacturers, unchanged from the previous quarter and slightly lower than market consensus of plus 19.
BUSINESS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Asian stocks advance after Wall St hits new record

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China promised aid to shore up economic growth. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong and Sydney advanced ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week at which higher U.S. inflation might influence a decision on when to start rolling back stimulus that is boosting stock markets.
STOCKS
investing.com

Markets Mixed on US Inflation Data

The annual inflation rate in the US for November 2021 rose to its highest level since June 1982 to 6.80% on Friday afternoon. Investors are now focussing on the imminent US Federal Reserve (Fed) talks about the interest rate and monetary policy tapering . Following a day of choppy trade,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Country
India
Country
Germany
AFP

China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it was postponing a $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, SenseTime filed a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange saying it would postpone its listing "to safeguard the interests of the potential investors" as they weigh the impact of being placed on the blacklist.
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
CORONAVIRUS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Inflation beats the virus

INFLATION BEATS THE VIRUS (1225 GMT) Looking at what investors really worry about, it seems the pandemic is no longer the ultimate risk looming over markets. Deutsche Bank's research team did a global survey and out of 750 answers collected between December 6 and 9, found that market professionals are way more worries about rising prices than rising COVID-19 infections.
BUSINESS
wincountry.com

Take Five: Ready for a central bank bonanza?

(Reuters) – It’s a bumper week for central banks in the United States, the euro zone, Japan, Britain, Mexico and Russia. And will Turkey’s central bank deliver more cuts?. The China Evergrande Group saga moves into the next stage after ratings agency Fitch calls a default. Plus:...
MARKETS
Sunshine Profits

Gold Stuck Between High Inflation and Strong Dollar

Inflation supports gold, the expected Fed’s reaction to price pressure – not. Since gold ended November with a small gain, what will December bring?. I have good and bad news. The good is that the price of gold rose 2% in November. The bad –is that the price of gold rose 2% in November. It depends on the perspective we adopt. Given all the hawkish signals sent by the Fed and all the talk about tapering of quantitative easing and the upcoming tightening cycle, even a small increase is an admirable achievement.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy