ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Colin Barrett Reads “A Shooting in Rathreedane”

By With Deborah Treisman
The New Yorker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly...

www.newyorker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lake Charles American Press

William “Dash” Dashle Barrett

William Dashle “Dash” Barrett, 15, was a young man, with a tired body, and a fine soul. Before his birth, physicians announced that this child would be born with complications. Myelomengingocle Spina Bifida and hydrocephalus, syringomyelia, neuromuscular scoliosis. That’s a lot of syllables for a six-pound child to wear into life. Maybe all those syllables are one reason his parents nicknamed him “Dash.” And so began a sacred relationship between child and parents. They knew what was coming. “It was hard… but it was also awesome.”
OBITUARIES
knkx.org

School of Jazz guest DJ for December: Barrett Lhamon

Saxophonist and pianist Barrett Lhamon from Bainbridge High School will join Abe Beeson as guest DJ on Dec. 2 during Evening Jazz at 7 p.m. Get to know him in this Q&A, and check out his playlist. He is in the school's jazz band. Which instrument do you play and...
MUSIC
The New Yorker

Learning to Love the Bear That Attacked You

As far as radical interventions go, getting mauled by a bear is about as extreme as it gets. Few events are so undeniable, so borderline cheesy; the metaphors, embarrassed by a lack of subtlety, keep their distance. For the French anthropologist Nastassja Martin, this difficulty in meaning-making heaps insult on (devastating) injury. In August of 2015, Martin was hiking down a glacier in the Siberian mountains when she ran—almost literally—into a beast that would crush her head in his mouth, rip off a piece of her jaw, and flee only after she jabbed him with an ice axe. The encounter left her with a mutilated face and a ruptured sense of reality. “For me,” Martin writes in her new book, “In the Eye of the Wild,” translated by Sophie R. Lewis, “a bear and a woman is too big of an event. It’s too big not to be instantly assimilated into one system of thought or another; too big not to be . . . consumed and then digested in order to make sense.” But what the book actually suggests is that such an event can never be assimilated; it can only be accepted. Martin’s narrative, with the bones of a personal essay and the lift of a prose poem, reciprocates the creature’s failed act of incorporation, and hunts for beauty in what remains occluded and apart.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
The New Yorker

The Weakness Meaning Time

In the misery of a dead writer. Poverty like a genetic bequest, polar loneliness. The finical, fanatical, reciprocal chiselling of mind and matter. And the long silences, late saliences of God and sound. set like glyphs in the mother country,. childhood. All morning, as if it didn’t touch me,. as...
HEALTH
The New Yorker

Pokémon and the First Wave of Digital Nostalgia

A year ago, Marcus Dewdney, an artist in Toronto, started a project inspired by Pokémon, the beloved series of monster-collecting video games that launched on Game Boy in the United States in 1998. He pulled up images from the 2001 games Pokémon Gold and Silver and, using the image editor paint.net, copied them in his own style, illuminating the rudimentary, decades-old pixelated landscapes with richer colors and patterns. Scant grids of symbolic leaves from the original game became swirls of gnarled trees; straight lines meant to suggest cliffs became craggy, precipitous rock faces. This past March, Dewdney and several other artists completed the entire map of Gold and Silver—which can be explored screen by screen on a dedicated Web site. Now the group is working on overhauling the original Pokémon games, Red and Blue. Viewers of Dewdney’s images often comment, “This is how I saw it in my head as a kid,” he told me. “That’s the feeling I want to evoke. It’s when I look back and get that fuzzy, nostalgic feeling.” (He first played Pokémon Red at the age of five, choosing Charmander.)
VIDEO GAMES
The New Yorker

The Groundbreaking Films of Gordon Parks

The photographer Gordon Parks was the first Black director to make a major-studio feature: “The Learning Tree,” from 1969, an autobiographical drama about growing up in Kansas in the nineteen-twenties. It’s screening in Anthology Film Archives’ near-complete retrospective of Parks’s films (through Dec. 11). Also included are the TV movie “Solomon Northup’s Odyssey,” the bio-pic “Leadbelly,” the personal documentary “Moments Without Proper Names,” and, of course, the Harlem-based private-eye thriller “Shaft.”
MOVIES
The New Yorker

Mass Incarceration in America, Then and Now

Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. The U.S. has the highest rate of incarceration in the world: although the country makes up about five per cent of the global population, it holds nearly a quarter of the world’s prisoners. David Remnick is joined by WNYC’s Kai Wright, the host of the podcast “The United States of Anxiety,” to talk about mass incarceration and the beginning of a movement against it. Remnick also talks with Michelle Alexander, whose book “The New Jim Crow,” which was published in 2010 and was a best-seller for nearly five years, identified how mass-incarceration policies have been a disaster for communities of color. The poet and public defender Reginald Dwayne Betts, who was formerly incarcerated, reads from his book “Felon.” And we follow a man who returns home from prison to find a changed world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Barrett
Distractify

Marques Houston and His Wife Have Welcomed a New Bundle of Joy Into Their Family

Baby on board! It’s not surprising for some celebs to be partial to privacy these days, especially when it comes to their families. Since we live in an era that heavily relies on social media, it’s easy for specific narratives to grow legs before any verification. So some celebrities maintain a high level of privacy to protect the well-being of their children. And Marques Houston appears to be one of them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

David Dalaithngu obituary: Walkabout star a ‘consummate actor’ who helped reinvent Australian film

The charismatic actor, mesmerising dancer and cultural icon David Dalaithngu is finally going home. Dalaithngu, of the Mandhalpuyngu clan in Arnhem Land, spent his final years battling lung cancer in the care of his friend Mary Hood in Murray Bridge, in South Australia. He often said how much he missed his country but understood his deteriorating health made it impossible to travel.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston Confirms Romance With John Hersey After Blake Moynes Split

New boyfriend! Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston confirmed that she’s dating former contestant John Hersey following her split from ex-fiancé Blake Moynes. Katie, 30, revealed the news after doing a “12 Days of Messy” on her Instagram Story, where she attributed contestants from her season to a track from Taylor Swift’s Red album amid the re-release. Us Weekly was the first to report the news.
CELEBRITIES
The New Yorker

How to Train for Your First Flight in Two Years

Make plans with a friend six months in advance. As you sit in the restaurant waiting to order, have her delay the plans by an hour, then eleven hours, before postponing them indefinitely. Empty the contents of your purse and hold them as you also remove your shoes. In a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#New Yorker
musictimes.com

Colin Stauber - Music That Heals

Colin Stauber is a Southern California-based musician and indie artist. He has been passionate about music since his childhood. He is a creative professional and believes in making music, which can transform the lives of people around us. "I believe music is a soul-searching experience. I want to bring qualitative...
MUSIC
The New Yorker

Edward Steed’s “Enchanted Garden”

The cover for this week’s issue, by Edward Steed, offers a fantastical counterpoint to the drab days of winter. It features a richly tactile dreamscape populated by a Steedian menagerie of curiosities, with sherbert-colored birds-of-paradise floating amid underwater vegetation that seems to blur the line between plant and animal. We talked to the artist about finding inspiration from medieval textiles and the joys of doodling.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The New Yorker

Our Most Listened-To New Fiction of 2021

New Yorker writers reflect on the year’s highs and lows. Few things are more comforting and reassuring than being read to. For children, it’s a form of connection, sitting beside a parent at bedtime, allowing a story to ease them into sleep. For adults, listening to fiction, letting someone else’s voice take them on a journey, can still be a way to connect—and to escape. To immerse yourself in a character’s world is to leave your own behind. The Writer’s Voice, the New Yorker podcast on which writers read their story from the latest issue, offers the additional pleasure of hearing a story read the way its author intended it to be heard. As we approach the end of another year in which the real world was sometimes a frightening place to be, we’d like to take a look back at the most listened-to episodes of 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The New Yorker

Existentialist Blonde Jokes

How many blondes does it take to screw in a light bulb?. None. Each blonde must sit in the dark and confront nothingness and, by extension, death. Only then can she choose to become something authentic—like a depressed artist, a chain-smoking novelist, or a beret-wearing loafer who sits in coffee shops all day rambling about Hegel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
The New Yorker

The Best TV Shows of 2021

As always, this disclaimer: I have not seen most of the television that aired this year. No one has. Hundreds of new scripted shows débuted in 2021, to say nothing of returning series or of unscripted programs: documentary series, reality TV, daytime talk shows, etc. So what was my methodology? I tended to focus on première seasons. (I made a special category for returning series that I love.) I tried to check my bias in favor of scripted television. I hoped to have a higher diversity of network representation, but HBO’s revived excellence wouldn’t let me. I did keep an eye toward shows that did not receive either the critical attention or viewership that they deserved. Had I more time to get through screeners, I can think of three shows I’d probably add (“Yellowjackets,” on Showtime; “Station Eleven,” on HBO; and “Landscapers,” on . . . HBO). But then which ones would I have had to cut?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The New Yorker

On “Succession,” Jeremy Strong Doesn’t Get the Joke

When Jeremy Strong was a teen-ager, in suburban Massachusetts, he had three posters thumbtacked to his bedroom wall: Daniel Day-Lewis in “My Left Foot,” Al Pacino in “Dog Day Afternoon,” and Dustin Hoffman in “Rain Man.” These weren’t just his favorite actors: their careers were a road map that he followed obsessively, like Eve Harrington casing out a trio of Margo Channings. He read interviews that his heroes gave and, later, managed to get crew jobs on their movies. By his early twenties, he had worked for all three men, and had adopted elements of their full-immersion acting methods. By his mid-thirties, after fifteen years of hustling in the industry, he’d had minor roles in a string of A-list films: “Lincoln,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Selma,” and “The Big Short.” He’d played a staffer in both the nineteenth-century White House and the twenty-first-century C.I.A. But, as he approached forty, he felt that his master plan wasn’t panning out—where was his Benjamin Braddock, his Michael Corleone?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Santa Monica Daily Press

SMC Barrett Gallery Presents “Barrett Boxes” Art Installations

The Santa Monica College (SMC) Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery continues to step beyond its walls with Barrett Boxes, vitrines that have been transformed into mini art exhibitions. The vitrines are located in the Art Complex (in front of Art 124) on the main SMC campus at 1900 Pico Blvd.
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy