By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights More than 50% of the contiguous U.S. was in a drought by the end of November, according to NOAA. The average November temperature across the contiguous U.S. was 45.2°F. (3.5 degrees above the 20th-century average), which placed the month at the seventh-warmest November in the 127-year record. The nation’s average […]

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO