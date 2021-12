Deutsche Bank issues a catalyst call buy idea on Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB). Analyst Silvia Cuneo: "Considering the mixed sentiment on the stock, we think that even in-line results might be enough to reassure the market about the structural growth potential of the food delivery category beyond the pandemic. Yet, we see room for JET to positively surprise given Q4 is seasonally the largest quarter of the year and the market backdrop is supportive."

