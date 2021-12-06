ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freddie Prinze Jr. Opens Up About Having Heat With Triple H

By Matthew Wilkinson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke with The Ariel Helwani Show where he reflected on his time with WWE. He admitted to having issues with Triple H, who was not happy with him pushing Jeff Hardy to become World Champion. “The value that he put on that belt and the...

Videos Of Jeff Hardy Entering The Ring & Leaving Through The Crowd During WWE Live Event

Several video clips have surfaced of Jeff Hardy at Saturday’s WWE live event. As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.
Jeff Hardy’s Wife Issues Statement Following His WWE Release

Jeff Hardy’s wife took to Twitter this afternoon and issued an update on how he is doing. As noted, it was revealed this morning that Hardy has been released from his WWE contract. WWE reportedly offered Hardy help and rehab, but he turned the offer down, and was then released. This comes after he was sent home from the road following the incident at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg, TX.
Vince McMahon, Triple H And Others Pay Tribute To Blackjack Lanza

WWE, NWA and several pro wrestling stars are paying tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza (John Lanza), who has passed away at the age of 86. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon paid tribute to Lanza on Twitter, remembering him as a man’s man. “Our hearts go...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Steel Cage Match, Becky Lynch Defends, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week and how Kevin Owens was added to the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1 with Seth Rollins and champion Big E. Rollins is backstage now. He laughs and says tonight Owens will find himself going one-on-one with Big E inside a Steel Cage. We see the cage being lowered around the ring as Rollins goes on, saying he will enjoy every second as they destroy each other. He says at WWE Day 1 we will usher in a new year with a new champion, as he claims his rightful place as WWE Champion. Rollins laughs again and tells everyone to enjoy the show. We cut backstage to a fired up WWE Champion Big E. He says tonight in the cage there is no easy way out and not only will he beat Owens, he will punish him. We’re live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
Bron Breakker pays tribute to Triple H

During his long career in WWE, Triple H earned a whopping 24 titles and was a 14-time world champion. He also won the 1997 edition of the 'King of the Ring' tournament, the Royal Rumble (in 2002 and 2016) and was the second winner of the Grand Slam Championship. The...
WWE: Latest Update on Triple H's Health Status

WWE announced on Sept. 8 that Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) had undergone a procedure at Yale New Haven Hospital after suffering a cardiac event caused by a genetic heart issue. He released a statement a couple of weeks later by writing on Twitter, "I've been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I'm recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon," but since then the updates on his status have been few and far between.
More Details About Jeff Hardy's WWE Release Revealed: Report

Additional details regarding former World Champion Jeff Hardy's release from WWE have been reported. Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reports Hardy was ordered and refused to attend rehab following an incident at a WWE house show on December 4. Hardy was reportedly aware that he'd be punished in some way...
Dustin Rhodes Reveals The Saying That Keeps Him From Alcohol And Drugs

Appearing on the Way of the Blade podcast, AEW star Dustin Rhodes talked about evolving over the course of his career. Called “The Natural” due to his natural wrestling ability, Dustin Rhodes has added more variety to his moveset as he’s gotten older. He explained that he wanted to expand due to everyone else growing, though he wants to pick and choose when he pulls certain moves off.
New details on Triple H's future

Triple H has been one of the symbols of WWE in the modern era, having contributed to the growth of the product both in and out of the ring. The 14-time world champion strongly wanted the birth of NXT, making the 'Black and Gold' brand a very valid alternative to Raw and SmackDown.
Tony Khan: Recent AEW Signee Could Be “Biggest Star In Wrestling”

Tony Khan knew he had something special when he brought Adam Cole into AEW. But even he admits he’s surprised by how good Cole has been during his first couple of months in the company. “This is someone I have so much respect for and I think is one...
Photo: Hulk Hogan Seen Holding A Walking Cane

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was recently spotted at a CVS Pharmacy. Fans on social media pointed out how Hogan looks even slimmer and trimmer than his last public appearance, which was a few weeks ago. As seen in the photo below, Hogan is holding what appears to be a walking cane.
Tony Khan Confirms Recent Contact Between AEW And WWE

AEW’s Tony Khan says he’s recently been in contact with officials from WWE. Khan says the company reached out to him about interviewing former WWE wrestlers who now work for AEW. “They wanted to interview some of the people that wrestle here that used to wrestle there and...
SmackDown Star Announced As Guest For Wendy Williams Show

WWE Superstar Naomi was announced as a guest for The Wendy Williams Show. The former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion will be on the daytime talk show on Monday, December 13. The guest host for the show is set to be Sherri Shepherd. As noted, last night’s episode of SmackDown...
Another Rumor Killer on Triple H's WWE Future

A report from the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer popped up last month stating that, despite fan speculation, there was no truth to the idea that Paul Levesque (Triple H) might be leaving the company. PW Torch's Wade Keller gave a similar report this week via a source within WWE, stating (h/t WrestlingNews.co), "I was told by somebody in WWE not too long ago that Hunter is not going anywhere," Keller said. "Their familiarity with the family dynamic is such where you know, they are familiar enough with the Stephanie-Hunter-Vince dynamic that Hunter cannot cash out and just leave without it affecting the family dynamic in a way that was just more negative than something Triple H would do. That could change and that person could be wrong but their hunch was Hunter is either gonna work in WWE or not but not work against them in the pro wrestling business."
Is Triple H's health more serious than expected?

In recent weeks, there has been a great absence from WWE televisions and backstage, with the COO of the company, as well as a multiple world champion and WWE Hall of Famer, Triple H having to be absent entirely due to a serious heart problem. that has gripped him in...
Scotty Riggs Reveals NWO Member That Was Added As A “Favor”

Scotty Riggs recently spoke with the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast about Buff Bagwell. He admitted that they both thought he would go on to be a big singles star but WCW kept putting Bagwell in more tag teams. “As soon as he got into his singles stuff...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Wants To Start His Own Wrestling Promotion

Star of Hollywood’s Scooby-Doo and former WWE writer, Freddie Prinze Jr., is set to start his own independent wrestling promotion following the plethora of marquee stars being released from their WWE contracts throughout 2021. Prinze Jr. has reportedly been in touch with the likes of former NXT Champion and nu-Demolition...
Raquel Gonzalez Describes What WWE NXT Is Like Without Triple H

Former NXT Women’s Champion, Raquel Gonzalez spoke with The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently. She spoke about the influence of Triple H and what he is like to have around WWE NXT until recently. “He is the most amazing influence and person to have here,” she said. “Especially on Tuesdays and...
