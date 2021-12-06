ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Recent trials reflect white fragility

By The Rev. Irene Monroe
cambridgeday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a predominately white jury found Greg and Travis McMichaels and William “Roddie” Bryan guilty of felony murder, among other charges, in the Ahmaud Arbery case, many assumed justice was served Nov. 24 compared with the verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse on Nov. 19. The juxtaposition of the two cases conjured hope...

www.cambridgeday.com

Comments / 0

Related
communityvoiceks.com

2 trials, 1 theme: White men taking law into their own hands

Bria Swenson holds a sign during a demonstration Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Oakland, Calif., following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wis. Asserting self-defense, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in the deadly shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the United States. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
PUBLIC SAFETY
thetacomaledger.com

White privilege and the justice system

How is this still happening in America, the supposed land of the free?. How is it that white people can get away with so much? How are they so aware of this but yet, still can gloss right over the fact that they are extremely privileged?. Kyle Rittenhouse, a white...
SOCIETY
fox40jackson.com

Former U.S. attorney commends recent jury decisions in the Rittenhouse and Arbery trials

“Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy” opened with former U.S. attorney and Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy on the state of the justice system in America. Specifically, Gowdy referenced the recent jury decisions behind the Kyle Rittenhouse and the Ahmaud Arbery trials, two heavily-promoted cases in the media. Both trials had different outcomes with the Rittenhouse trial ended with a not guilty verdict, and the trial against Arbery’s killers resulted in a guilty verdict.
POLITICS
Chicago Sun-Times

Rittenhouse verdict was message to white youth: If you believe Black lives matter, your life means nothing

Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial was never directly about race. Everyone involved in the shooting — the victims and the killer — were young white men. Nor was it entirely about whether Rittenhouse killed 26-year-old Anthony Huber and 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum in self-defense, as the jury decided on Friday. It is easy to make this case all about vigilante justice, but it is much more complex.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Mostly white jury nearly set for trial in Wright death

A mostly white jury is nearly set for the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright s shooting death, as only two alternates remain to be chosen before opening statements next week. Kim Potter 49, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.Potter, who is white, has said she meant to use...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Texas Observer

Fragile Evidence

A version of this story ran in the December 2021 Special Double Issue issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayvon Martin
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
PUBLIC SAFETY
blackchronicle.com

Salvation Army’s racism guide tells White Americans racism is ‘systemic’ and colorblindness is harmful

A Salvation Army guide aimed at “courageous conversations about racism” asks “White Americans” to “stop trying to be ‘colorblind.’”. The guide, “Let’s Talk About Racism,” was released in April and created by the Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission. It is meant to provide “internal dialogue” on the issue of racism among members of the Salvation Army.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#White Fragility#White Socks#White Supremacy#Whiteness#Mcmichaels
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
imdb.com

‘White on White’ Review: The Camera Lens Is an Instrument of Violence in a Haunting Colonialist Reflection

Traveling photographer Pedro is a drawn, taciturn type, who prefers to let his camera do the talking. Whether he’s shooting a coy bride or a gang of white huntsmen posing with their Indigenous human kill, his mien is impassive, his brow furrowed, seeking composed perfection in the most rattling of images. “White on White” likewise conjures ravishing beauty from hellish historical ugliness, though it’s mindful throughout of the camera’s conspiratorial capacity for violence. As cold and quiet and witchily mesmerizing as a nighttime snowfall, Spanish-Chilean director Théo Court’s formidable second feature considers a devastating chapter of South America’s colonialist history through the eyes of someone at once a perpetrator and an observer — tacitly asking, at a certain point, what the difference even is.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' niece Meena, 37, pens Washington Post op-ed telling parents to 'teach anti-racism at home' by saying the US was founded by white supremacists, reading Nikole Hannah-Jones and joining her book club

Kamala Harris' niece Meena has said parents can teach 'anti-racism at home' by telling their children the U.S. was founded by white supremacists and by filling their bookshelves with the works of 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones. In a Washington Post op/ed published Tuesday night, Harris detailed how parents can...
EDUCATION
Wisconsin Examiner

Stop calling Kyle Rittenhouse a hero. He killed two unarmed people

Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three men at a riot in Kenosha, killing two of them, was acquitted of all criminal charges. He has been hailed as a hero. He has been feted by politicians, including Donald Trump. He has been compared to John Wayne as a symbol of law-abiding people fighting back against lawlessness. When […] The post Stop calling Kyle Rittenhouse a hero. He killed two unarmed people appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy