Call it a placebo effect, but we’re convinced that coffee that comes from the hands of a professional barista just tastes better than anything we could create on our own, but that won’t stop us from trying to perfect our craft at home. Our first tip? The key to making a coffee shop-worthy drink doesn’t lie in the quality of your beans or brand of milk (although those certainly help) — it’s in your equipment. After all, any barista will tell you that coffee is all about accuracy and precision. Ahead, we’re sharing the best tools of the trade to upgrade your at-home coffee game, all available from Prima Coffee Equipment. Simply click the Fast Checkout buttons to purchase and get brewing.

SHOPPING ・ 8 DAYS AGO