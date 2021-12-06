U.S. Intelligence Estimates Russian Troop Levels On Ukraine Border Could Reach 175-Thousand: Will Biden Confront Putin?

The G7 on Sunday said time was running out for Iran to agree a deal to curb its nuclear ambitions, and warned Russia of "massive" consequences if it invades Ukraine.
Foreign ministers from the world's richest nations held a two-day meeting in Liverpool, northwest England, seeking to present a strong, united front against global threats.
On Iran, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, from G7 host Britain, said resumed talks in Vienna were the Islamic Republic's "last chance to come to the negotiating table with a serious resolution".
"There is still time for Iran to come and agree this deal," she told a news conference.
