U.S. Intelligence Estimates Russian Troop Levels On Ukraine Border Could Reach 175-Thousand: Will Biden Confront Putin?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) — New U.S. intelligence is estimating Russia could begin a military offensive in Ukraine in a matter of months as...

The Guardian

Russia edges closer to war as new arms arrive on Ukraine’s border

A flatbed rail wagon speeding through south-west Russia last week carried an ill omen for negotiations to avert a larger war with Ukraine. On board was a Buk-M1, the kind of medium-range surface-to-air missile system that became notorious in 2014 after a missile fired from territory controlled by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine shot down a Malaysian airliner, killing all 298 people aboard.
MILITARY
Reuters

China's Xi and Russia's Putin dominate the G7

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 12 (Reuters) - While Russian President Vladimir Putin keeps the West guessing over Ukraine, it was the might of Chinese President Xi Jinping that garnered the long-term strategic focus when the diplomats from the Group of Seven richest democracies met this weekend. The United States and its...
POLITICS
State
Washington State
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
FOREIGN POLICY
Russia warns of new 'Cuban Missile Crisis'

Rapidly deteriorating ties between Moscow and Washington could return the world to a tense standoff between nuclear powers not seen for more than half a century, Russia has warned amid strained relations. Speaking on Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists that the current tensions could lead to a...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
POTUS
The Independent

At G7, UK warns Russia of 'severe' cost of Ukraine incursion

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Sunday that “the world’s largest economies are united” in warning Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would have “massive” — though largely undisclosed — consequences.Russia’s military buildup near the Ukrainian border has dominated talks among foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies in the English city of Liverpool The U.S. and its NATO and G-7 allies worry that the movement of Russian troops and weapons to the border region could be precursor to an invasion, and have vowed to inflict heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy if that happens.Moscow denies having...
POLITICS
New York Post

How Putin is using Biden to make Russia great again

The two-hour video tete-a-tete on Tuesday between President Biden and Russian strongman Vladimir Putin has predictably not borne fruit for America. Biden issued stern warnings about sanctions that were widely celebrated in the American press. But Putin was already well aware of these warnings. The session was, in fact, a hollow exercise in showmanship. And Putin stole the show.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

G7 issues strong warnings on Iran and Russia

The G7 on Sunday said time was running out for Iran to agree a deal to curb its nuclear ambitions, and warned Russia of "massive" consequences if it invades Ukraine. Foreign ministers from the world's richest nations held a two-day meeting in Liverpool, northwest England, seeking to present a strong, united front against global threats. On Iran, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, from G7 host Britain, said resumed talks in Vienna were the Islamic Republic's "last chance to come to the negotiating table with a serious resolution". "There is still time for Iran to come and agree this deal," she told a news conference.
WORLD
Washington Examiner

No, the US should not consider nuclear weapons in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi made eye-raising comments this week during an interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox News. Wicker took a very hawkish view regarding the United States's involvement in the situation between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting that President Joe Biden should not rule out putting troops in Ukraine. Then, almost as if it were taken from the plot of Dr. Strangelove, Wicker stated that the U.S. should not rule out the use of nuclear weapons.
FOREIGN POLICY
neworleanssun.com

Russia responds to US senator who called for nuclear war

A suggestion by an American senator that the US should consider using nuclear weapons against Moscow in case of military escalation in Ukraine is ?irresponsible,? the Russian Embassy in Washington claimed on Wednesday. The diplomatic statement comes after Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi told Fox News TV on Tuesday...
FOREIGN POLICY
Popular Mechanics

Could Javelin Missiles Tip a War With Russia in Ukraine’s Favor?

A major weapon in Ukraine’s arsenal is the American-made Javelin missile. Javelin was designed to destroy Russian tanks, and is by all accounts an excellent weapon. Ukraine has far too few Javelins for the weapon to make a difference on the battlefield. The American-made Javelin anti-tank missile has recently...
MILITARY

