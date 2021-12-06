ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Euro zone investor morale darkens on renewed pandemic restrictions

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Investor morale in the euro zone deteriorated in December to reach its lowest level since April as renewed restrictions to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus infections clouded growth expectations, a survey...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger

Japan's major manufacturers remain cautious about the economy's trajectory, with business sentiment flat for the quarter as concerns about the pandemic linger, a key survey showed Monday. Among major non-manufacturers however, there was an improvement in confidence about the world's third largest economy, offering glimmers of hope. The Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey -- a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies -- showed a reading of plus 18 for major manufacturers, unchanged from the previous quarter and slightly lower than market consensus of plus 19. Among large non-manufacturers meanwhile, confidence improved to plus nine from plus two in the previous quarter, the sixth consecutive improvement.
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

China’s SenseTime Hong Kong IPO in limbo after U.S. blacklisting – sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese artificial intelligence startup SenseTime Group is considering whether it can proceed with a planned $767 million Hong Kong initial public offering after the U.S. added it to an investment blacklist, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters. The sources said on Saturday that...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euro Zone#Morale#Pandemic#Reuters
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Inflation beats the virus

INFLATION BEATS THE VIRUS (1225 GMT) Looking at what investors really worry about, it seems the pandemic is no longer the ultimate risk looming over markets. Deutsche Bank's research team did a global survey and out of 750 answers collected between December 6 and 9, found that market professionals are way more worries about rising prices than rising COVID-19 infections.
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

Alstom to cut up to 1,300 jobs in Germany in restructuring drive

MUNICH (Reuters) – French train maker Alstom plans to cut up to 1,300 of its roughly 10,000 jobs in Germany over the next three years as part of a restructuring after the purchase of Bombardier’s rail unit, a spokesperson for the company said. Production of trains in Germany,...
TRAFFIC
wkzo.com

China orders COVID-19 tests for travel with some border cities

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has ordered some border cities to beef up vigilance against COVID-19 with measures such as mandatory testing for travellers, in its effort to prevent clusters caused by viruses arriving from abroad. Since mid-October, locally-transmitted symptomatic cases have risen to more than 2,000, with several small...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields dip after U.S. CPI

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone bonds dipped on Friday but calmed after two volatile sessions as a critical U.S. inflation reading that came in line with expectations did little to sway markets ahead of a flurry of central bank meetings next week. Bond yields fell, then jumped on Wednesday...
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

Russia can weather EU’s planned carbon border tax, World Bank says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian economy can easily weather the carbon border tax as proposed by the European Union in July 2021, the World Bank said on Friday, calling on Moscow to take cooperative action along the global path to a green transition. The EU proposed a Carbon Border...
ECONOMY
wkzo.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Australia will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 from Jan. 10, while U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds amid rising concerns about the new Omicron variant. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. EUROPE. * European Union countries are expected to agree...
WORLD
wkzo.com

German delivery startup Flink raises $750 million in financing round

BERLIN (Reuters) – Grocery delivery start-up Flink has raised $750 million in an additional funding round, it said on Friday, giving the German company the funds to further expand and cash in on the home food delivery boom. Flink is one of several food delivery start-ups, including Gorillas, Getir,...
FOOD & DRINKS
wkzo.com

China supports debt issuance by developers to fund acquisitions – Sec Times

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – A Chinese self-regulatory body overseeing the interbank market will support debt issuance by qualified developers to fund acquisitions of real estate projects and finance completion of unfinished buildings, the official Securities Times reported on Friday. The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) held a...
ECONOMY
filmneweurope.com

Romania Eases Pandemic Restrictions

BUCHAREST: Romanian cinemas are allowed to function at 50% of their capacity starting 9 December 2021 as the rate of Coronavirus infections has significantly decreased. Cinemas will also close at 10 p.m., instead of 9 p.m. The same capacity percentage is allowed for festivals, concerts, theatres and other cultural activities,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Euro zone inflation will take longer to fall back to 2%, says ECB

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation will take longer to fall back to target than earlier thought but so far there is no evidence that high prices are becoming embedded in wages, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday. High inflation is challenging the ECB, which has...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Household consumption drives euro zone Q3 GDP growth

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Household consumption was the main driver of euro zone economic growth in the third quarter, the European Union’s statistics office data showed on Tuesday, with a further positive contribution from trade. Eurostat confirmed the euro zone economy expanded 2.2% quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period for a 3.9%...
ECONOMY
Reuters

COVID, supply problems darken German investor morale

BERLIN (Reuters) - German investor sentiment deteriorated in December as a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections and persistent supply bottlenecks in manufacturing clouded the growth outlook for Europe’s largest economy, a survey showed on Tuesday. The ZEW economic research institute said its economic sentiment index fell to 29.9 from 31.7...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Euro zone banks complacent to rising risks: ECB’s Enria

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Euro zone banks face rising credit risk as pandemic-related public support measures are withdrawn and may be overly complacent about valuation risks in the hunt for yields, European Central Bank supervisor Andrea Enria said on Tuesday. Euro zone governments kept the euro zone economy afloat with lavish guarantees...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Euro zone upbeat on growth despite Omicron, to continue fiscal support

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Euro zone finance ministers remained upbeat on Monday about economic growth prospects despite the Omicron coronavirus variant, and they agreed to continue moderately supportive fiscal policy next year. The Omicron variant has increased concern among some economists that more lockdowns could be in store, which could lower growth...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy