Patek Philippe Brings Back the ‘Holy Grail' of Watches for 170 Lucky Buyers

By Robert Frank, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatek Philippe announced Monday it is making 170 special versions of its most popular watch, Nautilus Ref. 5711, as part of a partnership with Tiffany & Co. The launch is likely to set off a buying frenzy among wealthy watch collectors. The watch was created to honor the 170-year...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

