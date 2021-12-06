ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wreaths Across America ceremony to be held at Newbury Cemetery

By COURTESY OF OLD PETERSBURG-ADDISON HISTORICAL SOCIETY INC.
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c1ioy_0dF8KKHA00

Each year in cemeteries across America, pine wreaths are placed on the graves of veterans of various wars. A special ceremony is held in conjunction with the wreath laying.

Dan and Patty Kelley provided the wreaths and held the ceremony in 2019 at the historic Newbury Cemetery located just west of Addison along Route 40, The National Pike. The event was canceled last year due to inclement weather.

This year, the ceremony will be held at noon Dec. 18 at Newbury Cemetery. Eleven veterans are interred there, and their names will be called out as 11 members of the audience place a wreath on their graves.

Chairs will be available for seating. Dan and Patty Kelley will once again organize the special event. Historic Newbury Cemetery was restored by and is under the care and maintenance of the Old Petersburg-Addison Historical Society Inc.

