Christie's debuts gallery on Worth Avenue with Fernando Botero 'Joy of Life' exhibition

After testing the waters last season with a pop-up gallery at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Christie's has opened a seasonal gallery on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach.

The gallery, which opened Tuesday, is featuring a collection of works by Fernando Botero. The "Joy of Life" exhibition encompasses the Colombian artist's journey from the 1960s to the present.

Christie's President Bonnie Brennan said it was incredibly important for the gallery to be in Palm Beach.

"Palm Beach has long represented an incredibly important collecting circle for us. It's where some of our most important clients are based. Spending time with them, engaging with them, and providing opportunities for them to buy and to have discussions with our team is critical," she said.

The Norton pop-up show was an opportunity in a shorter period of time to bring down fine art, luxury objects, handbags, jewelry and design said Brennan.

"Christie's is really focused on innovation and change. We are not closed to the possibility of an even stronger or more permanent presence in Palm Beach," she said.

Kristen France, gallery manager and specialist of Latin American art, said she was excited about Christie's presence in Palm Beach for the season. The goal was to open with an exhibition that really captures the beauty of everyday, she said.

"I immediately thought Fernando Botero's work would be fantastic, his images are colorful, whimsical, and they really capture a viewer's attention," France said. "It makes a bold statement for us. His unique style announces Christie's presence among all the other fantastic art galleries in town and particularly along Worth Avenue."

His style is referred to as Boteroismo.

Botero's works span a variety of media including art on paper, paintings and sculpture.

Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase some of Botero's pieces privately outside of auction. A selection of his works will be auctioned of in Christie's upcoming Latin American Art auction in March.

A collection of handbags in the gallery is available for immediate purchase.

"The exhibition shows you the two ways of working at Christie's that we have items that are sold through auction and then items that are also available for private sale," France said.

She described Botero as an accomplished painter, draftsman, sculptor, with a unique treatment of form and volume who has established himself as an unparalleled force in contemporary art.

A recurring theme in his work is the female form, she said.

"In our exhibition, Botero takes a piece by Sánchez Cotán and reworks it in his own style. He's connecting himself with these great artists of the past but then really putting his own unique spin on their work," France said.

Christie’s, at 249 Worth Ave., is open 11 a.m. t o 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through April.

Founded in 1766, Christie's is known for its live, online auctions, and private sales. The company has locations in 46 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, with flagship international sales hubs in New York, London, Hong Kong, Paris and Geneva.