ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Sonata Software Recognized For Its Market-Leading Capabilities In Microsoft Dynamics 365

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonata Software Ltd., a global IT services and technology solutions company, has been recognised by three leading global analyst firms for its market-leading capabilities in Microsoft Dynamics 365 over the years including 2021. IDC had recently named Sonata Software as a “Major Player” in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Microsoft...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Forsta Announces Global Partnership with Phebi.AI

Partnership adds award-winning voice tech and nonconscious emotion analysis to comprehensive customer insights technology platform. Forsta, a leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company, today announced a global partnership with Phebi.AI, an innovative voice technology company. This new partnership enables research and insights professionals to leverage Phebi’s advanced voice analysis technology across qualitative and quantitative research programs on Forsta’s comprehensive insights technology platform.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Bill.com Hires Experienced Brand-Builder Sarah Acton as Chief Marketing Officer

Bill.com, a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial processes for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), announced that Sarah Acton has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Reporting to CEO and Founder René Lacerte, Sarah will be a member of the executive leadership team.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Dynamics 365#The Dynamics#Sonata Software Ltd#Idc#Everest Group#The Microsoft Strategy#Global Head#Ip
martechseries.com

Datavault® Contracts With Agri-Fintech Company Tingo To Deliver Data Revenue To Its 10 Million International Members

Partnership will focus on the continent of Africa and data monetization strategies within the farming, agriculture, and finance sectors. , leading the way in tokenomics and metaverse data visualization, valuation, and monetization, today announces that 10 million users will be added to the DatavaultⓇ platform via its partnership with Tingo, Inc. (OTC: IWBB), a leading Agri-Fintech business in Africa that has delivered significant impact with its unique rural communities-based business model. Tingo is on a mission to become Africa’s leading Agri-Fintech business, delivering significant social impact to many rural communities and providing a unique platform to enable financial inclusion, social upliftment, wealth creation and a sophisticated marketplace to promote its produce to markets. The groundbreaking deal will provide 10 million users throughout Nigeria economic autonomy via data monetization with the cryptocurrency exchange CoinField. This deal serves as a keystone partnership helping to build a data-backed cryptocurrency that will unleash the true economic power within Tingo’s user base.
ECONOMY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Amazon's cloud-computing unit problems take down websites, services

SEATTLE - Amazon’s widely used cloud-computing technology suffered significant technical problems in its Eastern U.S. operations, taking chunks of internet-connected services from its customers offline Tuesday morning. The company offered few details about the outage, instead pointing to the Amazon Web Services health dashboard, which noted that programming interfaces...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Google disrupts cybercrime web infecting 1 mn devices

Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible. The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to surreptitiously mine bitcoin, was cut off at least for now from the people wielding it on the internet. "The operators of Glupteba are likely to attempt to regain control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism," wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy from Google's threat analysis group. Large technology companies like Google and Microsoft are increasingly pulled into the battle against cybercrime, which is conducted via their products thus giving them unique understanding of and access to the threats.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Nature.com

Multicast tree construction algorithm for dynamic traffic on software defined networks

Dynamic traffic of multicast communication in the Software Defined Network environment focused less though it is more natural and practical. In multicast communication, the traffic is dynamic due to the dynamic group memberships (i.e., participants join and leave the group anytime), which are not explored much in the previous research works. The multicast in dynamic traffic requires a method to handle dynamic group membership and minimum tree alteration for every join and leave of participants from the multicast group. This paper proposes a multicast tree construction algorithm, which considers receiving devices and network capability as base parameters to construct the multicast path. The proposed routing method uses Dijkstra's Shortest Path algorithm for initial tree formation, identifies a multicast path, and processes the Shortest Path Tree to reduce the overall hop count and path cost. The multicast tree generated by the proposed enables the dynamic join and leaves of participating devices with reduced tree alteration using more common paths to reach the devices. The implementation and results show that the proposed method works efficiently in resource utilization with a reduced hop count and quality for multicast communication in static and dynamic scenarios. Also, the results demonstrate that the proposed method generates a stable common path for multicast communication.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

North America Continues to be the Leading Market for Inspection Management Software During Forecast Period 2021-2031

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

CloudBees lands $245M in new financing to innovate enterprise software delivery

Enterprise-focused software delivery platform CloudBees Inc. said today that it raised $150 million in a new funding round at a $1 billion valuation, plus an additional $95 million debt facility to accelerate product growth. The Series F funding round was led by client vehicles advised by Goldman Sachs Asset Management,...
SOFTWARE
Wrcbtv.com

Web woes: Amazon's web service having major trouble

Besides being the largest online retailer, Amazon also serves as one of the biggest players in cloud-computing with their Amazon Web Services (AWS). Tuesday, Amazon was hit with a major outage that affected much of the online traffic routed through northern Virginia in the company's AWS’ main US-East-1 region. "We...
INTERNET
aithority.com

Quix Delivers Platform To Accelerate Live Data-Driven Products

An online integrated development environment (IDE) and new connectors to live data streams ensure flawless performance in real-world production environments. Data stream processing platform Quix announced the first online integrated development environment (IDE) for live data-driven products. With built-in connectors to live data streams such as currency markets, Twitter and AWS Kinesis, Quix’s platform radically accelerates development time.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Optevo Innovation Fosters Work-Life Synergy

Optevo recently unveiled its next-generation collaboration software – robust simplicity approach to bringing structure to personal productivity and teamwork (collaboration) – one that empowers employees to get time back in their day. “Being happier, more productive, and empowering each other to be our best selves is foundational to everything we...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Privitar Supports Broader Use And Sharing Of Data Across Borders With Introduction Of NOVLT Tokenization

Privitar NOVLT will be offered alongside vaulted tokenization, giving customers full flexibility to customize their approach to data protection based on individual use cases. Privitar, the leader in modern data provisioning, is introducing NOVLT, a new way to do tokenization, in the latest version of the Privitar Data Privacy Platform. NOVLT, which supports broader use cases and data sharing across borders, is designed to provide the benefits of tokenization while removing the dependency of a vault. Customers will have full flexibility to customize their approach to data protection for individual use cases, with Privitar offering two, complementary methods of tokenization.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Genesys Continues Momentum For Employee Engagement With Recognition As A Leader In Workforce Optimization (WFO) By Independent Research Firm

Placement marks the first designation as a leader for Genesys in the WFO market, a significant milestone as the company continues to focus on orchestrating people-centric experiences. Genesys, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has been named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Workforce Optimization Platforms, Q4 2021”...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy