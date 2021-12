Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Environmental and economic concerns have long been pitted against each other by people who don’t feel like doing anything to address the former. This has always been, in my estimation, a false choice. While increased environmental regulations could hurt workers in some industries, it’s clear transitioning to green energy will in fact create jobs. More importantly, if climate change is allowed to continue on its current path, then the long-term economic effects will be disastrous for both parties.

