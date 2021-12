UPDATED with more details: Disney has hired Geoff Morrell, the EVP of Communications & Advocacy at oil and energy giant bp, to take over some of the duties of Zenia Mucha, Disney’s longtime Senior EVP and Chief Communications Officer. Morrell’s title will be Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, a newly created position. Mucha, along with fellow veteran Disney exec Alan Braverman, the Senior EVP and Corporate General Counsel, announced in July that they would retire at year’s end after long tenures. The exits are in line with that of Disney chairman Bob Iger, who is also leaving. Both were loyal lieutenants of...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO