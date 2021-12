Top adtech and marketing executives to bring deep industry and brand expertise as non-executive board members. AdTheorent, Inc., a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers, announced that it has nominated the following non-executive board members to join the AdTheorent board upon closing of the company’s previously announced business combination with MCAP Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: MACQ) (“MCAP”): Kihara Kiarie, Chief Financial Officer at Bloomberg Media; Vineet Mehra, Chief Growth, Product, and CX Officer at Good Eggs; and Ben Tatta, President at Standard Media Index.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO