By any other name, Shakespeare Club of Whitney Point has celebrated the Bard for 100 years

It is another Willard Scott moment in our valley. For those of you not familiar with the former "Today" show weatherman, Willard would introduce America to those who had made the century mark.

Unfortunately, we lost Willard Scott a short while ago, and he did not live to reach 100. However, that milestone continues to be one of distinguished honor, and the area has another reason to celebrate.

In this instance, we should all raise a glass in honor of the Shakespeare Club of Whitney Point, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this month. While many of you may not have been aware of this organization, its history is one of perseverance and, to borrow a word from one of its members, 100 years of “conviviality.”

It all began in 1919, when several female members of the Catholic church in Whitney Point met each week to sew, and while they were occupied in doing that, one of the members would read aloud from Dickens, Shakespeare and other authors.

Starting in 1921, those weekly meetings evolved into something more formal, as the Reading Club was formed with President Doll Burghardt, who would call the roll, and each member would recite a current event or a quotation from a play. All members were required to live within one mile of the village.

Two years later, the group joined the Federation of Women’s Clubs. Each member owned a copy of "Lamb’s Tales of Shakespeare," and the group would borrow books for each member to read from the New York State Library.

As the group evolved, so did its name. From 1927 to 1928, it was known as The Shakespeare Study Club, and finally, The Shakespeare Club.

Each week, the club met, continuing the practice of Shakespeare readings. In 1929, the group went to having biweekly meetings, and added one play each year where one act would be read at each meeting. This literary practice continued until 1937, when the normal Shakespeare was put aside for meetings with opera and theater to occupy the members of the club.

The outbreak of World War II had a serious effect on the Shakespeare Club of Whitney Point, as it did every member of the community. As men and women went off to war, the home front took on a higher level of importance. The members of the club met only five times during that period, and none was strictly involved with Shakespeare. Instead, they were involved with Red Cross programs, bond drives, the United War Fund and the Buy A Bomber Campaign.

After the war, though, Mrs. Rufus Tracy and her daughter, Esther, brought back Shakespeare at least once a year, and through the decades of the 1950's and the 1960's, the club continued to meet — with trips to plays being held in Ithaca and Marathon.

While American society underwent upheaval in the 1960's and early 1970's with the Civil Rights movement, the Vietnam War, assassinations of leaders, and the Watergate scandal, the Shakespeare Club continued to meet — perhaps with less intensity than before, but still providing both education and entertaining features.

As our area entered the new millennium, the club continued — holdings picnics, and adding speakers and programs to inform the members. Some speakers dealt with Shakespeare and his writings, while others dealt with aspects about this community. The club also moved to having monthly meetings, and added many field trips and picnics across the region. Month by month, and year by year, the Whitney Point Shakespeare Club continued to function.

For all the decades and all of members past and present, the club has played an important part in Whitney Point. It has continued to meet in person until the arrival of the pandemic in April 2020, when those in-person monthly meetings were ceased through October 2021. Yet even that pandemic could not stop the members from organizing and holding a very well-deserved centennial celebration in December 2021.

It is so important that we recognize the work that these groups have performed in our region and in the words of the Bard himself — “We are such stuff as dreams are made on, and our little life is rounded with a sleep.”

Gerald Smith is a former Broome County historian. Email him at historysmiths@stny.rr.com.

More Spanning Time:Whether in department stores, hotels or neighborhoods, candy shops united Triple Cities

More Spanning Time:Binghamton's first open-heart surgery was in 1989, but acceptance wasn't easy at first