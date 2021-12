A new Visa report has revealed that at least 40% of crypto owners could be changing their financial institutions to those who support crypto-related services. Visa , one of the biggest payment gateways in the world, confirmed its interest in the crypto space yesterday with its crypto advisory services hub launch. The launch validates Visa’s intention to swerve into the crypto space following its users’ clamor for crypto-related services. The newly launched crypto advisory services will be accessible to users such as banks and top merchants.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO