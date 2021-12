“Joint Goods is truly where all my hobbies and interests join together, hence the name!” says owner Martina Calluori. “Back in March 2020, I was living in West Chester, Pennsylvania, for my job when suddenly I was stuck in my one-bedroom apartment with too much time on my hands. I knew I needed to fill my creative void so I started taking ‘orders’ from my friends. Soon enough, I had a whole notebook full of orders and I decided to take the risk and make this a real thing.” Joint Goods offers a beautiful product line featuring natural soy candles with hand-pressed flowers and custom chunky knit blankets, hats and scarves. “I hope my customers know that I put my whole self into every single item I make,” says Calluori. “I try to make every little detail special and memorable.”

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO