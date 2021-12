Goldman Sachs is deepening its relationship with Amazon Web Services, another sign of how acceptable the cloud is becoming to the financial industry. The two heavyweights announced last week that they are developing a data utility in the AWS cloud that will host market data for Goldman’s financial clients, such as hedge funds. The investment bank already runs several large products entirely on AWS, including the Apple Card and its Marcus consumer banking business in the United Kingdom.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO