Theater & Dance

Twitter Approves Of Tom Holland's Casting As Fred Astaire: 'He's A Good Dancer'

By Catherine Armecin
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Holland is trading in his Spidey suit for some tap shoes as he has been cast to play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic — much to the delight of his fans. The Marvel star revealed the big news that he will be portraying the iconic actor, dancer and singer...

www.ibtimes.com

featureweekly.com

Tom Holland confirms he’ll play Fred Astaire in Sony’s upcoming biopic

Tom Holland, star of “Spider-Man,” is trading in his web-shooters for dance shoes. On Sunday, the 25-year-old stated that he will play iconic actor, dancer, and singer Fred Astaire in a future Sony biopic. In a recent interview with GQ, Oscar-nominated producer Amy Pascal indicated that she wanted Holland to...
MOVIES
The Independent

Fred Astaire’s ‘request to never be portrayed on screen’ resurfaces amid Tom Holland biopic news

An alleged clause written in Fred Astaire’s will is being shared online after a new film about the actor was announced.Spider-Man actor Tom Holland confirmed he will play the Hollywood star in a biopic, telling reporters: “The script came in a week ago – I will be playing Fred Astaire.”The news has prompted an angry reaction as it’s believed the film goes against Astaire’s own wishes.Since Astaire’s death in 1987, it has become a Hollywood urban legend that the actor and ballroom dancer was against having his story told on film.He is quoted as saying: “However much they...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Amy Pascal
Person
Fred Astaire
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
MOVIES
film-book.com

Tom Holland Slated to Play the Legendary Fred Astaire

Tom Holland Will Portray Fred Astaire in Forthcoming Biopic. Action hero Tom Holland has been selected to play Fred Astaire in an upcoming film from Sony. Tom Holland may only be 25-years old, but he has a lot going on lately. Perhaps, starring in what is poised to become the season’s biggest blockbuster, the Spider-Man film, No Way Home, is only the beginning of what’s to come for the terrific Holland. He has just been cast as legendary dancer Fred Astaire in a biopic about the well-loved genius, Astaire. There’s just one little thing, though: Holland hasn’t read the script yet! It’s also yet to make it into Holland’s hands as a matter of fact.
MOVIES
Variety

Tom Holland ‘Excited’ to Play Fred Astaire: ‘I’m Going to Dust Off the Old Tap Shoes’

Tom Holland is heading back into the dance studio to prepare for his role as Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic about the legendary entertainer. “I’m going to dust off the old tap shoes and go back to Pineapple Dance Studios [in London] and start taking tap lessons,” he told Variety shortly after it was announced that he will play Astaire in an Amy Pascal-produced film. The movie certainly won’t be the first time Holland has shown off his dance skills. “I’m quite a good tap dancer,” he said while promoting “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Alleged clause in Fred Astaire’s will may prevent Tom Holland biopic

There has been a mixed reaction to the news that Tom Holland is going to be swapping his spandex for a top hat, white tie and tails in a new Fred Astaire biopic. While long-time Tom Holland fans are celebrating the fact that he finally gets to use his dancing skills in a movie, classic Hollywood connoisseurs have been more muted.
CELEBRITIES
