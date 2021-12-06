DURHAM, N.H. – Vincenzo Lirosi, a University of New Hampshire student from Whitman, Massachusetts, who went missing early Saturday morning, was found dead Sunday, police said.

Lirosi, who was 22, was located by a New England Search and Rescue K-9 team in a marshy area off Coe Drive in Durham, New Hampshire, at about 1:20 p.m.

The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy by the state medical examiner, Durham police said. Lirosi's family members have been notified.

“Though this is not the outcome we had all hoped for, we are grateful that we were able to find Vincenzo and bring some closure to his family, " Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley said. He said there was no danger to the public and the cause of death was not believed to be suspicious.

Lirosi, who was living at 9 Woodman Road in Durham, was reported missing at 3 a.m. Saturday. He was last seen about 1:30 a.m. following a night out drinking with friends Friday, police said.

Police said Lirosi did not have a phone or identification with him. It was believed he took a path through a wooded area near Woodman Road as a shortcut to his residence early Saturday, police said.

"We were very saddened to learn the search for Vicenzo did not end as we hoped," UNH spokesperson Erika Mantz said in a prepared statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Vincenzo’s family and friends. This is a very sad day for our community, and right now we are focused on providing the support and resources needed for everyone who knew him or is impacted by his death."

Durham police thanked the following agencies, which aided the search: New Hampshire State Police, New Hampshire Fish and Game, the University of New Hampshire Police Department, the Strafford County Sheriff’s Department, New Hampshire State Liquor Enforcement – Law Enforcement Division and New England K-9 Search and Rescue.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: 'Not the outcome we hoped for': Missing UNH student from Whitman found dead