BUSINESS PEOPLE: Suncoast Glass & Mirror owner wins statewide builders award

The Florida Home Builders Association has named Rick Ilmberger, of Suncoast Glass & Mirror, as the recipient of the 2021 Associate of the Year Award.

Selected by a council of industry leaders, this award encourages expertise in the industry and outstanding leadership qualities. This recognition was presented during the FHBA Fall Leadership Conference at The Westin Sarasota hotel on Oct. 29.

Suncoast Glass & Mirror, Inc., in Port Charlotte, has been part of the Southwest Florida community since 1997.

With more than a decade of membership in the FHBA through his membership at the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association, Ilmberger has served the FHBA on its Associate Trades Councils, Membership Committee and board of directors.

He was second vice president of FHBA in 2017-2018 and second vice president of the CDBIA in 2014-2015.

…

Jacob Van Duren has joined the team of experienced lawyers at Berlin Patten Ebling, PLLC.

Duren has lived in nine states and every time zone. His parents have always been heavily involved in real estate and he subsequently fell in love with the subject during his first year of law school.

While attending law school, he structured his education to focus on advancing a real estate law practice. Duren holds an undergraduate degree in history from Liberty University and earned a Juris Doctor in 2020.

…

We Care Manatee, in Bradenton, has hired Annie Breitinger as its new executive director. She has served as a board member since 2014.

She previously worked as a health care attorney at the local law firm of Blalock Walters, P.A.

Breitinger replaces Kathleen Houseweart.

“Kathleen moved We Care miles ahead through her implementation of updated systems and processes to better and more effectively serve our patients,” said Breitinger. “She also led our organization through the darkest days of the pandemic, keeping our office open and safe for our patients.”

We Care Manatee’s mission is to facilitate free medical care to Manatee County residents who are uninsured or living on limited income.

…

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce has promoted Craig McGonigal to director of member engagement.

McGonigal has worked at the Sarasota Chamber for the past six years. In his leadership position, he has engaged and retained members, as well as overseeing the Chamber Ambassador Council.

He has been instrumental in helping member businesses grow.