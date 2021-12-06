Thinking Of Selling Disney? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t

The recent fall in Disney’s (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report stock price has many of its shareholders spooked. Disney disappointed many analysts with its Q4 2021 results, and shares have dropped sharply this November.

However, we don’t see these recent developments as a reason to sell DIS – in fact, the November dip may even present an opportunity for long-term investors. We’ll offer two strong reasons why investors shouldn’t sell their Disney shares.

Figure 1: Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. Coolcaesar

Sinking shares have investors worried

First, some background. Disney's rough past month can mostly be chalked up to its unimpressive Q4. Shares started the month around $170 but ended the month at nearly $140 – that’s a decline of more than 15%.

Figure 2: Disney's stock performance throughout 2021. data from Yahoo Finance

Things get even grimmer when we zoom out to the full 2021 picture. Since the beginning of 2021, DIS has dropped about 20%. That’s a tough look, especially when we consider the company’s impressive 25% share price gain in 2020.

This price weakness is due to a few factors: Disney’s theme parks are still not operating at full capacity, movie theaters have yet to regain pre-pandemic audience numbers, and there’s been a noticeable slowdown of growth within the company’s streaming segment.

Historical returns point to an opportunity

Disney stock has historically performed very strongly in the last two months of the year. Although November has typically seen the highest returns, Decembers have also been great to the company – since Disney’s IPO, Decembers have produced the third-highest average monthly returns.

Figure 3: DIS average monthly return. data from Yahoo Finance

Of course, Disney’s miserable November shows that patterns aren’t always followed – instead of jumping 11%, it sank 15% over the course of the month. Maybe this time, the usual November rally will be pushed back to the next few weeks.

The historical returns chart does, however, reveal another potential theme for DIS stock: it tends to do better during shoulder seasons (spring and fall) and worse during peak seasons (summer and winter). This might be a case of “buy the anticipation, sell the realization,” as Disney’s parks and hotels tend to perform better during peak season vacation months.

So why should you still hold on to Disney?

Though November bucked the historical trend, Disney’s December returns may well line up with historical averages. If investors liquidate their positions now, they could miss an upside move in the final weeks of the year.

The recent drop in Disney’s share price should definitely cause investors to take notice, but selling your shares at a loss could be very shortsighted. Disney remains a strong company, and once pandemic-related issues fade away, it could be set up for a strong run.

DIS took a beating this last month, but this devaluation could be seen as a buying opportunity. If investors have faith in Disney’s ability to continue to increase its earnings through streaming and post-pandemic movie and theme park growth, then they may consider the company to be undervalued at its current price.

So, rather than hitting the panic button and selling, you may want to consider adding to your Disney position.

Is the price right?

Looking at a company’s business fundamentals is only half the work needed to find a good stock. How much one pays to own the shares is a key factor in the success of any investment. This is why valuation analysis is so important.

