ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Accuser says she once saw Ghislaine Maxwell as 'everything that I wanted to be'

By Luc Cohen
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00f3jE_0dF8Hbym00
Protesters hold placards during a rally for survivors of Jeffrey Epstein in New York City, U.S., December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A woman who says Ghislaine Maxwell groomed her for abuse by late financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was a teenager testified on Monday that she initially looked up to the British socialite, calling her "everything that I wanted to be."

The woman, who is testifying under the pseudonym Kate, is the second of four women cited in a 2021 indictment of Maxwell to take the stand at the former Epstein companion's sex abuse trial in Manhattan federal court. The trial began last week and is set to last into January.

Kate said she was 17 and struggling to make friends after moving to Britain from France when she met Maxwell for tea at her London townhouse in 1994. Maxwell offered to introduce Kate to her boyfriend, who she said could help with her aspiring music career, Kate said.

"She seemed to be everything that I wanted to be," said Kate, who is now 44. "I left there feeling exhilarated and like somebody wanted to be my friend."

Maxwell later invited her to the house to give her boyfriend - Epstein - a massage, even though she was not a massage therapist, she said. Kate said she had the first of many sexual encounters with Epstein that day.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other charges. Her lawyers say the memories of the accusers have been corrupted over the decades that have passed since the alleged encounters.

As Kate was over the age of consent in Britain, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan instructed the jury that any sexual encounters she described were not "illegal sex acts."

Still, prosecutors can use Kate's testimony to corroborate patterns in Epstein's and Maxwell's behavior that other witnesses have described, including that Maxwell took teenage girls under her wing as a means of "grooming" them for Epstein's abuse.

Kate said she went on to become a musician and a model, and stayed in contact with Maxwell and Epstein for years.

"I was also fearful of disengaging because I had witnessed how connected they both were," said Kate, who recalled that Maxwell told her she was friends with Britain's Prince Andrew and U.S. businessman Donald Trump, who went on to become president.

Neither Trump nor Prince Andrew has been accused of wrongdoing in the case.

Last week, jurors heard from Jane, a woman now in her early 40s who said Epstein began abusing her while she was 14 in 1994.

GREEN HELICOPTER

Maxwell was Epstein's employee responsible for managing his various personal properties at the time of their encounters with Kate. Maxwell and Epstein were romantically involved in the 1990s and remained associates after their relationship broke off.

Maxwell's lawyers say their client is being scapegoated for Epstein's alleged crimessince he is dead. The globetrotting investor killed himself in 2019 at age 66 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

Prosecutors have said Maxwell wanted to keep Epstein "satisfied" to "stay in the lifestyle to which she was accustomed."

On Monday afternoon, prosecutors displayed bank records showing that Epstein wired Maxwell upward of $30 million in three transactions in 1999, 2002 and 2007.

In 2007, after receiving $7.4 million from Epstein, Maxwell transferred the funds to an account for a company called Air Ghislaine Inc that then bought a green helicopter, the records show.

Last week, Epstein's personal pilot described taking Maxwell to helicopter pilot training.

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Edting by Noeleen Walder, Mark Porter and Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 6

Related
Telegraph

Ghislaine Maxwell dyes hair and changes outfit in 'trial makeover'

Ghislaine Maxwell appears to have undergone a makeover ahead of the jury selection in her sex trafficking trial, sporting dyed hair and smart clothes in a New York court on Monday. The British socialite seemed relaxed and confident on Monday in the penultimate hearing before her highly anticipated November 29...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

‘Her boot resting on my brother’s thigh’: Boris Johnson’s sister says he knew Ghislaine Maxwell at university

Boris Johnson’s sister has suggested that the prime minister was a university friend of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is awaiting trial in the US on charges of grooming underage girls for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.In an article for The Spectator magazine, Rachel Johnson painted a colourful picture of the pair relaxing together in the junior common room of Balliol College, Oxford, where they were contemporaries in the 1980s.The “shiny glamazon” Maxwell had her high-heeled boot “resting on my brother Boris’s thigh” as she held forth to fellow students, she said.Ms Johnson remained vague about how well her brother knew Maxwell...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Donald Trump
MarketRealist

Does Ghislaine Maxwell Have Kids? All About Epstein's Alleged 'Madam'

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is in full swing, although it isn’t being televised. Maxwell is said to have played a large role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse scandal. She appears to be taking the brunt of the blame for the incidents since Epstein committed suicide. While much uncertainty still surrounds Maxwell’s criminal case, victim testimonies suggest that the British socialite acted as more than just a scapegoat for Epstein.
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

First Accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Testifies That Maxwell Was Epstein’s ‘Number Two’

The first accuser in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell testified on Tuesday that Maxwell was the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s “number two.”. The accuser, Lawrence Visoski, a former pilot, reportedly told the jury of five men and seven women on the second day of the trial, “Ms. Maxwell was number two. Mr. Epstein was a big number one.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell looking well despite conditions of detention, brother says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother has said she is “looking pretty well, notwithstanding the conditions of detention”, after day three of her sex trafficking trial.Kevin Maxwell spoke to reporters after the hearing in the Southern District of New York and reiterated that her treatement was the subject of a formal complaint to the United Nations.Previous hearings have heard that guards repeatedly flashed light into the 59-year-old’s cell, which her lawyers said may have led to her suffering a black eye.The court was previously told by Maxwell’s defence counsel that “she has grown increasingly reluctant to report information to the guards for fear...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Jeffrey Epstein accuser testifies that she met Trump at Mar-a-lago when she was 14

A woman who has accused the late billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein of abuse has testified during the trial of his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell that the disgraced financier drove her to Mar-a-Lago to meet former President Donald Trump when she was 14 years old. The accuser, going under the pseudonym “Jane” was cross-examined by the defence team on the third day of Ms Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial. More follows...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

244K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy