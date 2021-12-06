ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

Excessive crashes at Lenoir County intersection prompt new four-way stop

By Keith Byers
The Free Press
 3 days ago
A new four-way stop has been planned for a Lenoir County intersection that has seen numerous crashes for over 10 years.

On Dec. 7, The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to install and implement the new traffic pattern at Wheat Swamp Road and Institute Road near North Lenoir High School. Wheat Road drivers do not have to stop currently, according to a release from the NCDOT.

NCDOT crews will be adding stop signs and pavement markings. Drivers in the area should be alert for crews working and be prepared for the new traffic pattern. The decision was based on a safety review and crash patterns. Crews are expected to be finished with the conversion later that afternoon, it stated.

Tim Hass, communication officer for NCDOT Division 1 said the initiative was part of the NCDOT’s Traffic Safety Unit, which is part of the 2019 Highway Safety Program (HSIP).

“To qualify for review under this initiative, intersections had to have experienced five or more reported frontal impact crashes in five years while not exceeding annual average daily traffic volumes of 7,500 vehicles on any approach.

Out of approximately one million intersections in the state, this initiative recommended the review of just under 400 intersections statewide. All-way stops have been shown to reduce fatality and injury crashes by 72% with a simple sign installation, and 87% if an overhead flasher is present,” Hass said in an email.

He said there haven’t been any fatal accidents at the location but between 2010 and 2020 there have been 21 crashes, seven of which resulted in personal injuries. Fifteen of the accidents were frontal impact crashes.

He also said the project’s estimated cost is $43,000.

