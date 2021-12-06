ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Buffalo area's top 10 jobs, measured by the number of people who work them

By Lian Bunny
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 3 days ago

About 377,500 people in Buffalo Niagara work the 10 most common jobs. That’s 76% of the region's workforce, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for the Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls metropolitan area. Those 10 most common jobs run the gamut when it comes to compensation. Annual mean wages for local...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Buffalo Business First

Hiring, supply chain among focuses of Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance's new leader

Peter Ahrens has a few crucial objectives for the next couple years, as the new executive director of the Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance. They include helping to develop a pipeline of talent to fill a huge gap in the manufacturing labor market and connecting companies and organizations that might be able to help each other amid supply chain challenges.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo Business First

BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation-based Loan Made Possible for Forward-thinking Bank through Valuation Technology, Powered by the BizEquity Platform Philadelphia, PA (December 7, 2021) - Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.” About BizEquity BizEquity is the leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For Media Inquiries & More Info: Contact: Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing, BizEquity Email: gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Business First
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Buffalo Business First

Real Deals: Richardson roof repairs and buildings bought in Massachusetts, Williamsville and Buffalo

Much needed roof repairs to two vacant buildings on Buffalo's Richardson Campus were aided by funds from Empire State Development Corp. The state agency's directors approved a $100,000 grant to the Richardson Center Corp. to help finance $900,000 in emergency roof repairs for buildings 41 and 42. Both buildings, which date to the 1880s, are part of the eight sought by developer Douglas Jemal for a mixed-use project that includes a hotel, apartments, craft brewery and retail. Jemal is waiting state approval for his development plan.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Buffalo Business First

Buffalo Business First

Buffalo, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo

Comments / 0

Community Policy