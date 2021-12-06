From the editor: Craven government salaries and names are your right to know

One of the most important functions of a newspaper is to serve as a watchdog on behalf of the public and its right to know what the government does in its name.

In that spirit, the Sun Journal is publishing databases of the salaries of Craven County and city of New Bern employees, using information provided to us by the city and county governments.

You may have read in recent weeks the stance of the city of New Bern and their police department to refuse to provide us with names of officers citing someone could Google their home address.

More: Violation of public record law: New Bern Police Department withholding records

The Sun Journal has engaged a First Amendment attorney in North Carolina to help compel the city to provide the names of police officers to the public. The Craven County Sheriff's Office already provided all the requested information.

Here is why salary information matters

None of the information we’re sharing is meant to embarrass anyone, and we’re not trying to single anyone out. If you live in New Bern and Craven County and you pay taxes, you have the right to know where your money is being spent.

More: Salary Databases: New Bern outpaces Craven County in salary statistics, deny officer names

That coverage is at the heart of watchdog reporting. Keeping our eyes on the money helps keep people honest. Decisions about the people's money are better when the decision-maker knows you're watching, and when you can't, we're watching for you.

Just as with nearly all data, it can provide valuable information beyond the individual numbers. Are men and women being paid like wages for the same job? Are all people, regardless of race or gender, receiving a salary commensurate with the work being done?

More: People's Assembly wants city of New Bern to implement an Affirmative Action Plan

Our first focus is on the median household income versus government salaries. Reporter Trevor Dunnell has taken a thorough look at wages and cost of living in Craven County. Are our public employees making a wage that enables them to live in the community? Are your governments paying competitive wages?

One question the salary information can help answer is are city and county governments paying wages to retain and attract top talent.

Where the money is going

The biggest salaries are, unsurprisingly, paid to the people who lead the city and county governments. New Bern has 10 employees who are making more than $100,000 a year. The annual average salary of those top 10 employees is $127,565.

The average annual salary for New Bern's 369 employees is $50,226 versus the annual average income for New Bern residents being $23,335.

The workforce for Craven County is about double the size of the city with 675. The county has 19 employees who are making more than $100,000 a year and two making more than $200,000. The annual average salary for the top 10 employees is $162,189. The county's annual average salary for all employees is $49,062.

Editor Chris Segal can be reached at csegal@gannett.com or 252-635-5663. Support local journalism with a subscription to the Sun Journal. Click the "subscribe" link at the top of this article.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: From the editor: Craven government salaries and names are your right to know