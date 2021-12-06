Have you missed this? Check out what your neighbors have been up to

Local non-profit and civic organizations continue to support the community with charitable donations as well as activities that raise funds to support those activities. Here are just a few their recent offerings to the community.

Women's Coalition donates $10,000 for sickle cell

The Neuse Pamlico Sound Women’s Coalition, Inc. recently made a $10,000 donation to Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency (PHSSCA). The funds are proceeds from the 5K Sickle Cell Walk/Run held virtually in the Spring. PHSSCA is headquartered in Greensboro, but the money will be used for Sickle Cell clients and their families in Eastern North Carolina. Kathy Norcott (holding check on left) and two of her staff members made a trip to New Bern before the holidays to accept the donation. In March of 2022, the 5K Sickle Cell Walk/Run is scheduled as both an in-person race (beginning at Union Point) and a virtual race.

Women's club to host annual The Holly & The Ivy Holiday Homes Tour

New Bern Woman’s Club will host its 22nd annual The Holly & The Ivy Holiday Homes Tour on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All net proceeds from the tour go to benefit charitable causes in the community and the club's three annual college scholarships .Individual tickets are $15 in advance $18 day of tour. Home baked cookies and hot cider will be served at the Sugar Plum Treats House. For more information, visit NewBernWomansClub.com or call Chairman Jeaninne Billingsley at 252-671-5341.

Down East Dance is presents The Nutcracker

Eastern NC audiences will once again be treated to a wonderful ballet adventure with Down East Dance is presenting The Nutcracker Ballet with performance dates of 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 and 11 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 and 12. All performances take place at the Historic Athens Theatre, downtown New Bern. Featured in this production are not only dance students of Down East Dance but also local talented performing artists. Mike Beckman and Todd Bradley will portray the role of Drosselmeyer. Jamie Wetherington, member of The Green Grass Cloggers, returns in the role of Mr. Silverhaus with Erica Sanderson, also member of The Green Grass Cloggers as well as instructor at Down East Dance as Mrs. Silverhaus. Local community actors Katherine Morris and Jennifer Wiggs perform the role of mother/narrator. Tickets for The Nutcracker Ballet are $15 and are available at New Bern Civic Theatre. Contact NBCT’s Box Office' at 633-0567 for box office hours or at newberncivictheatre.org for online ticket purchases.

Pamlico Music Society to present concert

Pamlico Musical Society will present multi-award winning duo Bettman & Halpin at the Old Theater in Oriental at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. A fresh combination of Americana, folk and bluegrass, their concerts combine upbeat bluegrass/roots inspired compositions, beautiful ballads with heartfelt lyrics, groovy feel-good songs, and masterful storytelling. Tickets to this concert are $25 and are available in Oriental at Nautical Wheelers, 411 Broad Street, and online at pamlicomusic.org. Tickets for sold-out shows may become available at the door last minute. Check at the box office at 7:15 a.m. For more information, call 252-617-2125.

Tryon Civitans donate goods to Religious Community Services

Tryon Civitans recently delivered 372 pounds of peanut butter and presented a check to Religious Community Services.

New Bern Woman's Club names Citizen of the Year winner

The Education Department of the New Bern Woman’s Club recently honored Antoinette Boskey-Chadwick as the Citizen of the Year. Antoinette, a married mother of two, was born in New Bern and is the Neighborhood Revitalization Director of Habitat for Humanity in Craven County. She graduated from East Carolina University majoring in Family Community Services. In 2011, Antoinette received her master’s degree in Public and Nonprofit Administration from Central Michigan University. Her internship was with Guardian Ad Litem and she later joined them as a program assistant. In June 2019, Antoinette was hired in her current position. She is also active with the Craven Resource Council, a collaborative effort between Habitat and several area nonprofits. Millie Sparks, branch manager of New-Bern Craven Public Library, was presented with the two books donated to the library by the Education Department to honor Antoinette. They are The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander and Dear Black Girl by Kimberly Lowe Abad. Millie also was presented a gift of $200 for The Friends of the Library by the department.

Garden club visits seniors

The Trent Woods Garden Club (TWGC) is committed to bringing garden and nature beauty, education, and civic development to the greater New Bern area. The TWGC is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc and The Garden Club of North Carolina, Inc. Trent Woods Garden Club was able to visit with residents of Croatan Village for the first time since Covid-19 restrictions were set. The volunteers assisted the residents in creating small floral arrangements that they kept to brighten their rooms. Everyone enjoyed the sing along, cookies and juice and comradery. Founded in 1962, Trent Woods Garden Club meets the second Thursday of the month, September through May. Guests are welcome. For more information, contact Gail McLamb, president at 252-675-5264, gailmclamb28@aol.com or 1st VP Rhona Beadle at 862-266-7888 or rhonaB451@gmail.com.

We Care Bears project organized by local rotarian

New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club member Deirdre Kiernan organized the collection of new Teddy Bears as part of a We Care Bears project. Over a period of a couple of months, and with the support of her Rotary club, Sound Fitness, and residents of Carolina Colours, Kiernan collected 240 Teddy Bears and other stuffed animals for the New Bern Police, New Bern Fire & Rescue, and Craven County Sheriff’s Department to give to a child experiencing trauma or an emergency situation.

River Bend Garden Club stays busy

Beekeeper Kelly Gilotti was the featured speaker at River Bend Garden Club's recent monthly meeting. Th club held its annual bake sale on River Bend Day, Oct. 23 and RBGC member Susan Martinelli was part of a crew that spent one autumn morning working in the club's memorial garden. Meg Williams, River Bend Garden Club's vice resident also gave a wreath-making demonstration at the November meeting.