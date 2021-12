The Underground has grown in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. The Grand Underground replaces the old feature, expanding the area to a vast underworld that’s packed with Pokemon you can catch. There are other activities to find in the underground, and one of them is building up your Secret Base. Like in the original game, you’ll get a Secret Base you can fill with statues to increase your chances of encountering certain types of Pokemon. Its just a small bonus, but a worthwhile one — and if you’re sick of your Secret Base’s small size, there’s a way to increase your living space.

