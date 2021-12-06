ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

10 best women’s duvet coats that are worth getting out of bed for

By Lauren Cunningham
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07FmrB_0dF8Gg4W00

With cold days and long dark nights here to stay, for most of us, trying to get out of bed every morning is one of the most dreaded tasks. Who wants to leave that snuggly duvet when it’s pitch black outside?

But enter the duvet coat, and the struggle should hopefully ease just a little bit. These cosy jackets are the next best thing to walking around in your bedding all day – and wouldn’t that be nice?

Of course, these coats are more socially acceptable, taking your trusted puffer to the next level for full-body warmth and giving instant cool chic vibes with minimal effort.

And with designers including Rick Owens, Jil Sander, Burberry and Prada all stepping into the duvet coat ring, they really couldn’t be more strongly welcomed by those leading the fash pack.

Of course, not all budgets stretch to designer buys, so we’ve rounded up this season’s best options from Belstaff to Warehouse, All Saints to Cos, and found the perfect duvet coat whether you’re a walker, football watcher, or outdoor wine bar lover.

How we tested

A good duvet coat must be warm, comfortable and practical, and a great duvet coat must be all of that and also win serious style points. We took each of these coats for a one-hour countryside walk in temperatures of around 5C, assessing fit, style, warmth and wearability along the way. These are the cream of the crop you won’t mind leaving your bed for.

The best duvet coats in 2021 are:

  • Best overall – Superdry studios longline duvet coat: â€‹â€‹£144.99, Superdry.com
  • Best for walking – Warehouse maxi essential padded coat: £116, Warehousefashion.com
  • Best for careful coat wearers – Monsoon dhalia long padded coat, white: £110, Monsoon.co.uk
  • Best for luxury lovers – Belstaff whistler coat, £594.99, Zalando.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Asos design petite longline square quilted maxi coat in camel: £65, Asos.com
  • Best evening coat – Ted Baker aliccee long belted puffer jacket: £245, Tedbaker.com
  • Best for minimalists – Cos quilted coat: £135, Cosstores.com
  • Best for all seasons – Next longline quilted coat: £70, Next.co.uk
  • Best for staying warm – All Saints allana oversized puffer coat: £399, Modafirma.com
  • Best for a pop of colour – V by Very funnel neck longline padded coat, blush: £80, Very.co.uk

Superdry studios longline duvet coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GM29Y_0dF8Gg4W00

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

This has to be one of the most comfortable coats we’ve ever worn. With an oversized fit for easy movement and a longline puffer design, when it comes to duvet coats this one really will be hard to beat. Aesthetically, we couldn’t fault it – tested in colourway shaker beige, it really did work with any outfit. And with five other colours on offer, including black, green, grey and navy, there really is one to suit any style.

For warmth, the full zip and front poppers mean that no cold winter air can breeze through the front of it, and the internal wrist cuffs protect the chill from whizzing up the arms. The poppers are also concealed, giving a sleek minimalist look, so there’s no worry of clashing jewellery or bag chains, a pet peeve of many.

The pockets use a popper closure too, as well as both sides of the coat, meaning they can be undone when you need extra room to move. This coat also has a hood, and with bungee cord fastenings you really can make it nice and snug.

Better still, the piece is made with environmental consideration. The padding is 100 per cent recycled and each coat contains over 30 recycled bottles to help prevent them going to landfill.

Buy now £144.99, Superdry.com

Warehouse maxi essential padded coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y118z_0dF8Gg4W00

Best: For walking

Rating: 9/10

Very similar to the Superdry coat in both colour and cut, this Warehouse duvet coat is another great option. This coat is on the lighter side, but its zip and popper front fastenings, drawstring hood and cuffed sleeves make sure no warm air gets out and no cold breeze gets in. It really is an everyday staple. And with the much-loved side seam poppers, no stride is too long for this coat. It’s available in stone, khaki and black, all of which wipe clean for easy maintenance.

Buy now £116.00, Warehousefashion.com

Monsoon dhalia long padded coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4ZD0_0dF8Gg4W00

Best: For careful coat wearers

Rating: 8/10

Calling all fans of pop band East 17, if you’ve ever dreamed of recreating their signature music video now is your chance with this Monsoon duvet coat. While its bright white colour may send anyone used to muddy paws or tiny chocolate-covered hands running for the hills, for those of you who are able to keep nice things looking, well, nice, this coat may be the perfect choice. The zip-up V neck opening coat is quite the fashion statement, too. Both of the side pockets have zip closures for safety when carrying valuable items around, and they’re also fleece lined for warming up cold hands. It’s also machine washable, meaning it will “Stay Another Day” even if you do have a coffee spillage.

Buy now £110.00, Monsoon.co.uk

Belstaff whistler coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IDiNb_0dF8Gg4W00

Best: For luxury lovers

Rating: 8/10

At close to £600, this is certainly one for those who love their labels, but when it comes to winter coats, Belstaff is one of the first brands that spring to mind among luxury shoppers. Firstly, the high price tag comes from the materials used. The filling, which makes this coat so warm, is 90 per cent down and 10 per cent feathers. The hardware is all Belstaff’s signature vintage nickel, and of course, engraved with the brand’s logo. The shell of the coat is water-repellent, windproof and breathable for ultimate action and adventure no matter what the weather. With side zips for easy movement, a drawstring hood for added comfort and warmth, and three front zipped pockets each fleece-lined on one side, if you have the budget and are after a true adventurer’s coat, we may have found it.

Buy now £594.99, Zalando.co.uk

Asos design petite longline square quilted maxi coat in camel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37WPta_0dF8Gg4W00

Best: Budget buy

Rating: 7/10

Online fashion retailer Asos has of course come up trumps with its duvet coat with an affordable price tag, and this camel coloured quilted coat takes the biscuit. At only £65 this is one of the most budget-friendly duvet coats we found, and as part of the petite collection is best for those under 5ft 3in and under. The lining, shell and filling are all made from polyester, so the coat is machine washable, a big bonus for any walking enthusiast or dog owners – muddy paws are suddenly much less of a worry, while we found that the large open top pockets are perfect for storing any essential items. But, if you’re after a true snuggly duvet coat this one is definitely on the lighter side, best worn over a chunky knit or fleece during the colder months.

Buy now £65.00, Asos.com

Ted Baker aliccee long belted puffer jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NdIQz_0dF8Gg4W00

Best: Evening coat

Rating: 9/10

For those looking for a more sophisticated duvet coat, better suited to going for dinner, date night or a more office-based working environment, this may be the one for you. One of only two coats featured in this round-up to have a belt, this Ted Baker duvet coat has a less bulky silhouette and even has elasticated wrists. With no hood, no side zips and a mid-calf length, we may not recommend this for any brisk countryside walks, but you’ll definitely feel its warmth and comfort in a city environment. The two side pockets are zipped to offer safe carrying of any valuable items and the optional low v front gives off a more elegant feel. Again, using more environmentally conscious materials, this coat is crafted from recycled polyester.

Buy now £350.00, Tedbaker.com

Cos quilted coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cuLp7_0dF8Gg4W00

Best: For minimalists

Rating: 8/10

Slightly different to the other duvet coats within this review, this Cos quilted coat is less Michelin man and more subtly padded. Of course, if you’re looking for something to brave winter storms this one may not be the first pick, but on those milder days and going into spring, this is definitely a great option. In typical Cos style it features a clean hem, hidden zip fastening and a paired back silhouette for a minimalist’s outerwear dream. The side pockets are almost invisible, tucked away with the side seams, and it also has one stud at the neck, which completes the subtle design features.

Buy now £135.00, Cosstores.com

Next longline quilted coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYkz9_0dF8Gg4W00

Best: For all seasons

Rating: 7/10

This longline quilted option from Next is equally as sleek as the Cos coat above. Again, without the bulky puffer style, it wasn’t the warmest on test, so it may not be the one for those winter strolls. But, if you’re looking to the seasonal transition many of us already can’t wait for, this will be the one you want to grab hold of. Firstly, the rich green colour is a stan out, working well with all skin tones, hair tones, and outfits underneath. It’s belted for a more close fit, and the high collar adds a classy touch, while the front popper fastenings mean it’s easy to get in and out of. It has poppers at the side, which means this coat can be adjusted to suit all heights with varied legroom for large strides. And being shower resistant, thanks to a mainly nylon shell, the inevitable showers are nothing to worry about.

Buy now £70.00, Next.co.uk

All Saints Allana oversized puffer coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A48iw_0dF8Gg4W00

Best: For staying warm

Rating: 9/10

The first thing we noticed about this coat was its weight, for this is one hefty piece. But, with the heaviness comes extra warmth, and that’s something this coat excelled at. Falling near ankle length on our 5ft 3in reviewer, or mid-calf on the 5ft 8in site model, the coat really does offer full-body protection from the British breeze. It’s easy to see that no corners have been cut with the functional design, and from the outside, this has to be one of our favourites – sleek, sophisticated and equipped with thoughtful extra additions, such as the matte black clasp lock closure and zip. The hood is detachable for more versatility and the deep top opening pockets allow for storage of all your gloves, phone and of course snacks. And there’s also one interior pocket for more valuable items. At almost £400, this is an investment piece, although we’re confident this coat will be a key staple in any wardrobe for many years.

Buy now £399.00, Modafirma.com

V by Very funnel neck longline padded coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02LdoS_0dF8Gg4W00

Best: For a pop of colour

Rating: 9/10

As you can probably already tell, the majority of duvet coats, and all winter coats for that matter, are black, navy and beige. So this pink number definitely caught our eye, providing a more feminine spin on the street style staple. As a midweight coat with polyester padding, it is definitely on the warmer side, but not as toasty as the heavyweight options, although the thick funnel neck does act as a bit of a scarf as well. The alternate category for this one was “best pockets” thanks to the fleece-lined side seam pockets, meaning even without gloves your hands will be toasty warm – and on those cold winter days, that’s a definite advantage.

Buy now £80.00, Very.co.uk

The verdict: Women’s duvet coats

While we would more than happily wear any and all of these duvet coats, there are definitely situations in which some outshine the others. For those with muddy paws, hands and who knows what else always coming your way then the Warehouse maxi essential padded coat could be for you. But if you’re wanting to stand out from the crowd then it has to be the V by Very funnel neck longline padded coat . That being said, the Superdry studios longline duvet coat is our top pick for being a great all-rounder.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on jackets, coats and other fashion offers, try the links below:

If you’re not convinced this style is for you, read our review of the best women’s winter coats

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jil Sander
KTLA.com

Best women’s ugly Christmas sweater

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Wearing an ugly Christmas sweater is a newer holiday tradition that is here to stay. From parties dedicated to the theme to contests for the most obnoxious pick, ugly Christmas sweaters are now part of the season. However, with so many styles to choose from, it can be a challenge to narrow down your selection.
APPAREL
The Independent

13 best duvets for the ultimate snooze

Nothing beats the comfort, warmth and reassurance provided by a top-quality duvet, whether you’re a 10-tog type sleeper or a hot-bodied dozer who prefers to stick to single digits. As huge duvet fans, we’re loving the fact that there’s never been a wider range to choose from, whether it’s ones...
LIFESTYLE
Financial Times

Style: six of the best women’s shirts

The classic shirt is impervious to the winds of change in fashion. Comfortable and versatile, it is a byword for cool, effortless style – see Peter Lindbergh’s iconic 1988 image of six supermodels in nothing but unbuttoned shirts, or style icons Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Fran Lebowitz for endless white-shirt inspiration.
APPAREL
WKRG

Best women’s leggings

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Once reserved for sporty activities, the gym, and yoga, leggings are now one of the most popular fashion items for women. Wear them to work out, go grocery shopping, or to board your next flight. Pair them with a dress or a tunic for a holiday party or dinner event.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedding#Winter Coats#Duvet#Belstaff To Warehouse#All Saints To Cos#Superdry Com#Warehousefashion Com
Footwear News

The 20 Best Dad Shoes You Can Wear Anywhere

Dad shoes are a vibe. They’re functional, clunky, super-soft, and hell, they’re even ugly. That’s the whole thing. Dad shoes are anti-fashion to the point of being the height of fashion and that’s just the way it is. Dad sneakers, specifically, are pretty hard to miss. They’re those mostly white, orthopedic-looking sneakers that are easy on bunions. They basically scream, “I have plantar fasciitis” and we love them for that. They’re a real ’90s vibe, especially when paired with the straight-leg jeans and a brightly colored shirt of your choosing. Dad shoes have a history like many trends do. They were...
APPAREL
wfla.com

Best women’s winter coat for extreme cold

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which women’s winter coat for extreme cold is best?. If you live in a geographical area that experiences continuous cold climates or all four seasons, then you’re no newbie when it comes to the frigid temperatures of winter. Even though curling up on the couch with multiple blankets and a steaming cup of hot cocoa is ideal for the dead of winter, people’s lives don’t always allow for such luxuries. A well-made and well-insulated winter coat is essential for anyone who has to brave the great outdoors on a regular basis during the colder seasons or year-round in consistently brisk environments.
APPAREL
countryliving.com

26 Women's Winter Coats That Are as Chic as They Are Cozy

Just because winter starts doesn't mean our lives stop. Even if we live in areas with the worst cold weather imaginable, most of us can't just tuck up in our homes and Hygge the days away 'til spring. But to get out and about we need good garments, which is why we've tracked down the best winter coats for women. Whether you're heading outside to build the perfect snowman with the kids, vaca-ing in the cutest little mountain town or just shoveling your driveway, these puffers, parkas, and peacoats will keep you both warm and looking wonderful.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The 5 Best Nike Gifts for Women to Get This Year

With December just a day away, and impending shipping delays on the horizon, there’s no better time to start your holiday shopping this year. If you’re stumped on what to get the women in your life, some of the best gifts for her come courtesy of Nike. Of course, the famed sportswear brand has plenty of options for the fitness buff — from the best running and workout shoes to technical gear — but there are also plenty of laidback pieces that are perfect for any lady who loves to lounge or simply craves comfort any time she’s not in...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
KRON4

Best linen duvet cover

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Going with a linen duvet cover is an excellent choice if you like to sleep in bedding that is moisture-wicking and cooling in the summer and warm in the winter. Of course, reaping the full benefits of sleeping in linen...
LIFESTYLE
Real Simple

This $26 Cardigan Is the Softest Item of Clothing I Own

As a general rule, I view cardigans as the kind of clothing that is meant to be worn exclusively outside the house. Whether their purpose is to dress up a pair of jeans or provide some warmth over a dress, it doesn't matter—to me, cardigans are simply too formal to be worn casually at home. That is, that's what I thought I believed, until I was sent a cozy overlong cardigan from the loungewear brand Bobeau that completely changed my mind.
APPAREL
The Independent

10 best men’s fleece jackets that are fashionable and functional

Fleeces have had a transformation in recent years. Oversized, retro-style designs have become a staple for most fashion-focused brands, while the popularity of walking and hiking has seen an increase in the options of technical apparel on offer. At its core, a fleece should be able to be worn as an outer layer on mild days or as a midlayer beneath a waterproof jacket or thick winter coat during colder climes. Temperature regulation is just as important as keeping you warm though, and the best fleeces will keep you cosy without causing you to overheat.Not all fleeces are the...
APPAREL
FOX2Now

Money Saver: Get up to 50% off on women’s coats from Macy’s

ST. LOUIS – The weather outside may be turning frightful, but the money you can save is delightful. For a limited time get select women’s coats at Macy’s for up to 50 percent off. Then use a coupon code to get an additional 30 percent off: FRIEND. There are designs by Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Vince Camuto, Sam Edelman, and more in a variety of styles. Shipping is free when you spend $25.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
SPY

The Best Field Jackets for Military-Inspired Style During Any Season

Field jackets are one of the few pieces of men’s clothing that you can buy (and wear) any time of the year. Whether you need something for chilly spring evenings, summer travel or winter layering, we suggest considering a new field jacket. Not sure where to start? Unsure where these jackets even came from? Read on. The History of Field Jackets Field jackets have seen a huge resurgence lately thanks to 70s/80s nostalgia and menswear’s never-ending love affair with military-inspired clothing. As fashion connoisseurs have pointed out, the military is menswear’s most prolific designer, with staples like boots, chinos, modern suits and...
APPAREL
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: A Warm Winter Coat That’s Stylish Enough to Wear to the Office

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission. Every winter, the words of grandparents everywhere ring through my ears: “Make sure you wrap up warm!” The cold is real, but I really hate being wrapped up to A Christmas Story levels of immobility. The Grandad Trench Coat from Parisian brand De Bonne Facture fits the bill perfectly: a coat that is roomy enough for...
APPAREL
The Independent

The Independent

371K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy