Jonnu Smith stepped into the spotlight for a matchup against his former team, the Tennessee Titans, who lost to the New England Patriots, 36-13, on Sunday in Week 12. The tight end had been somewhat underwhelming in the team’s offense, with some issues as a blocker and a lack of production in the passing game. It felt like a breakout game was in the works, especially with a little extra motivation for a revenge game. Smith didn’t have a huge game but his production, three catches for 49 yards, was influential for New England.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO