ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Who’s afraid of the PSPA?

By Georgia Kromrei
Housing Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStakeholders are divided over whether, in light of proposed changes to its capital rule, the Federal Housing Finance Agency should retool its agreement with the U.S. Treasury and remove policies some say never belonged there in the first place. Even if the mortgage industry were in agreement, there is...

www.housingwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Final Stimulus Check Of 2021 Coming Out Next Week

Earlier this year, you couldn't go a day without hearing the phrase "stimulus check," but lately, there hasn't been much talk at all about direct payments from the government. However, next week, that will change because the final check of the year will be sent out to millions of Americans.
U.S. POLITICS
Republic Monitor

Stimulus Checks You Need To Claim Before 2021 Ends, IRS Says

The federal government will have delivered more than a half-dozen stimulus payments. Third stimulus check, as well as six-monthly child tax credit installments, are included and Americans are advised to claim their Stimulus Checks before the year ends. Stimulus Package. In a recently published article in BGR, the “American Rescue...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
Housing Wire

How lenders can accelerate access to credit for marginalized communities

Homeownership is one of the best ways for consumers to build wealth. Having equity increases net worth, allowing people to build long-term wealth that can be passed down through generations. Unfortunately, the path to homeownership isn’t always readily accessible to everyone. For those in marginalized communities, it can be...
ECONOMY
Housing Wire

Goldman Sachs plants its flag in the jumbo-loan gold rush

Investment bank Goldman Sachs, through its affiliate Goldman Sachs Mortgage Co., has sponsored 18 private-label transactions so far in 2021 backed by more than 20,000 loans valued collectively at $9.9 billion, an analysis of bond-rating reports shows. Goldman Sachs’ string of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) offerings this year were dominated...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Pspa#The U S Treasury#Fhfa#Prudential
The Independent

Average US long-term mortgage rates hold firm another week

The average interest rate on a long-term mortgage in the U.S. held firm again this week.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed rate home loan ticked down this week to 3.10% from 3.11% last week. A year ago, the rate stood at 2.71%.The average rate on a 15-year mortgage also dipped slightly, to 2.38% from 2.39% last week. One year ago, that rate was 2.26%.Many economists expect U.S. interest rates to rise in coming months as the Fed pivots from the easy money policies it adopted after the coronavirus outbreak ravaged...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

CFPB lets mortgage servicers collect on social media, but will they?

The new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) debt collection rule allows mortgage servicers to communicate with borrowers on social media, but the compliance risk may outweigh the potential reward. The CFPB’s rule went into effect Nov. 30. The watchdog agency said it would be looking very carefully at how debt...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
MarketWatch

U.S. likely ran a $193 billion deficit in November versus $145 billion a year earlier, CBO says

The federal government likely ran a budget deficit of $193 billion in November, up from $145 billion in the same month last year, the Congressional Budget Office estimated Wednesday. The Treasury Department will release the official deficit data on Friday. The U.S. budget deficit hit $2.8 trillion in fiscal year 2021, the second highest on record. The CBO projects the 2022 deficit will narrow to $1.2 billion, in part because the federal government is no longer providing emergency pandemic assistance. For instance, outlays for unemployment compensation fell by $21 billion compared with the same month last year, the CBO said. Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House council of economic advisers. said Tuesday that the slowdown in government spending will result in an 8.5% contraction in "the fiscal impulse" on the economy in 2022, one of the biggest drops since World War II.
U.S. POLITICS
Housing Wire

Mortgage applications are up, on the strength of FHA refis

Mortgage applications increased 2% for the week ending Dec. 3, driven by a surge in government refinancings according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) survey published on Wednesday. The increase was mainly driven by the refinance index up 9% from the previous week on a seasonally adjusted basis. Concurrently, the...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy