Marin has won its fair share of section titles in football over the past two decades but the county has a chance to make some history this weekend. Marin teams are hosting three section finals but the county hasn’t claimed two section titles in the same season since 2002, when Marin Catholic and Tomales pulled off the feat. (The MCAL has repeated the achievement three times since then, with Justin-Siena claiming titles alongside MC in 2003, Terra Linda in 2004 and MC again in 2012).

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 DAYS AGO