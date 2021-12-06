Single people are feeling burnt out from bad dating app matches, study finds

The majority of single people using dating apps are experiencing feelings of burnout due to failed dates and mismatched intentions, new research suggests,

According to dating app Badoo , 78 per cent of daters feel stressed and let down by consistently going on incompatible dates.

On average, the app found that single people are going on six failed dates per year and spending an average of £285 a year on bad dates.

Roughly 31 per cent of those surveyed also said they find it difficult to express their intention and what they’re looking for, for fear of what the other person would think of them.

Meanwhile, 82 per cent of daters surveyed wish they could be more open and honest about their intentions as it would benefit relationships down the line.

Additionally, Badoo found that many people on dating apps make assumptions based on people’s profiles and gender.

They found that 43 per cent of women believe people assume they want to settle down, and 49 per cent of men feel people assume they’re only looking for something casual.

The findings were gathered from a survey of 1,000 daters conducted in late October.

Natasha Briefel, marketing director at Badoo commented: “Dating is more fun when you’re on the same page. After finding that mismatched intentions are one of daters’ biggest bugbears, we set out to create the antidote.”

As a result of its findings, Badoo has launched a new feature making it mandatory for daters to set their intentions from the outset.

“The new feature helps daters to find people looking for the same thing as them, and get to what they want, sooner,” said Briefel.