Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

For Honor's Year 5 Season 4 Frozen Shores is available now and brings a limited-time event that kicks off today. Check out the launch trailer. In Year 5 Season 4 Frozen Shores, For Honor's factions recover from their losses caused by the perils of Tempest, until mysterious ships show up at the docks. In the limited-time event available today, Frostwind Celebrations, players will be able to progress through a Free Event Pass and gain access to a multitude of rewards such as a new paired-emote, a battle outfit, an ornament, and an effect. There will also be weapons available for players to loot. This season also launches with changes to the River Fort, Gauntlet, and Harbor maps. A new battle pass is also available for purchase featuring premium content including new battle outfits, ornaments, execution, podium, and effects.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO