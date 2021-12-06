ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Raichu. This Pokedex page covers how to get Raichu, Raichu's...

www.ign.com

gameranx.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl: How To Expand Your Secret Base & Get Spheres | Grand Underground Guide

The Underground has grown in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. The Grand Underground replaces the old feature, expanding the area to a vast underworld that’s packed with Pokemon you can catch. There are other activities to find in the underground, and one of them is building up your Secret Base. Like in the original game, you’ll get a Secret Base you can fill with statues to increase your chances of encountering certain types of Pokemon. Its just a small bonus, but a worthwhile one — and if you’re sick of your Secret Base’s small size, there’s a way to increase your living space.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Paper Mario Is Coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo is set to add N64's Paper Mario to its Switch Online Expansion Pack service next week. As shared on Twitter by Nintendo, the N64 classic will become the latest game that Switch Online subscribers holding a premium membership will be able to get their hands on. Available from December 10, Paper Mario is set to join a number of other games available to fans through the service including Super Mario 64, Star Fox 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Best Ongoing Game of 2021

Despite the ton of new games that debuted this year, there were plenty of already existing ones that just got better and better in 2021. Here are our picks for the best ongoing game of 2021. Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Animal Crossing: New Horizons was justifiably criticized for its lack...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - Official Garfield Trailer

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is introducing a brand-new character - Garfield! The official reveal trailer shows off several of the fat orange cat's special moves, with a release date set for December 9 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, and later this month on Nintendo Switch.
COMICS
IGN

Forerunner Artifact Locations

There are seven Forerunner Artifacts around Halo Infinite's open world. See exactly where you can find all Forerunner Artifacts with this locations guide. Interacting with these will provide you with Artifact Audio Logs, giving more information about the Forerunners and the origins of Zeta Halo. Forerunner Artifacts can be collected...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Act 3 Puzzles and Secrets

As with all of Inscryption, Act 3 is full of secrets and puzzles for you to discover in between the card battles. You'll find these both in Botopia's overworld and in PO3's "real-world" room. Think of it as something of a mix between Leshy's cabin in Act 1 and the overworld in Act 2.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to fix Halo Infinite campaign not working on PC

Halo Infinite’s highly-anticipated campaign mode is finally here and fans everywhere are scrambling to jump back into an adventure as Master Chief. While the campaign is technically available for all to enjoy, many fans are having trouble downloading it, especially on PC. If you have the Xbox Game Pass...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Terminator: Resistance Annihilation Line DLC Video Review

Reviewed by Tristan Ogilvie on PC. Also available on PlayStation 5. "Terminator: Resistance Annihilation Line tightens its combat to bring a slightly more compelling challenge to its firefights, but fails to inject any new ideas to spark any real life behind its glowing red eyes. It certainly looks great, and mowing down robotic hordes can provide some cheap thrills up to a point, but humdrum mission objectives and supporting characters that are duller than brushed steel make for a sidestory that's every bit as forgettable as Resistance's main quest."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

NES and SNES Engineer Masayuki Uemura Dies, Aged 78

Masayuki Uemura, the designer of the NES and SNES, has died at the age of 78. Uemura, who joined Nintendo in 1972, began working alongside Gunpei Yokoi and Genyo Takeda on electronic light gun games including the popular Japanese arcade Laser Clay Shooting System, which Nintendo released in 1973. Following...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Bungie and Nerf Releasing a Real-Life Gjallarhorn

One of Destiny's most recognizable weapons is getting its own real-life Nerf overhaul. That's right, Bungie is partnering up alongside toy-weapon creators Nerf to bring out their own foam-firing Gjallarhorn. Now listed on the Bungie store, the toy version of the legendary Destiny rocket launcher which will be available to...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best Gods Tier List

Smite has more than 100 gods from more than a dozen pantheons, but not all of them can be at the top of the pile. Here’s our Tier list of some of the best Gods in the game. Note that because each god performs differently in each game mode, just because they aren’t high on the tier list doesn’t mean they are completely invaluable, so don’t be afraid to give a lower-tier god a try!.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Wiki Guide

In IGN's Halo Infinite walkthrough of The Road, you'll find strategies for completing the mission on Legendary, all collectible locations, and more. This is the thirteenth main mission in Halo Infinite. There are no collectibles in this Main Mission. The Master Chief and the Weapon have made it back to...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

For Honor - Y5S4 Frozen Shores Launch Trailer

For Honor's Year 5 Season 4 Frozen Shores is available now and brings a limited-time event that kicks off today. Check out the launch trailer. In Year 5 Season 4 Frozen Shores, For Honor's factions recover from their losses caused by the perils of Tempest, until mysterious ships show up at the docks. In the limited-time event available today, Frostwind Celebrations, players will be able to progress through a Free Event Pass and gain access to a multitude of rewards such as a new paired-emote, a battle outfit, an ornament, and an effect. There will also be weapons available for players to loot. This season also launches with changes to the River Fort, Gauntlet, and Harbor maps. A new battle pass is also available for purchase featuring premium content including new battle outfits, ornaments, execution, podium, and effects.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Samurai Gunn 2 x Among Us Collaboration Trailer

Crewmate from Among Us arrives in Samurai Gunn 2 on December 16. Check out the reveal trailer, as well as learn more about Samurai Gunn 2, including a look at how it plays, combat tactics, and what lies ahead for the action, fighting platformer game as the developers aim to add more versus maps, more areas to the adventure mode, new characters, and more. Samurai Gunn 2 is available now in Steam Early Access.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Have a Nice Death Mixes Roguelike Action With Workplace Comedy

Have A Nice Death is a new, hand-drawn roguelike 2D action game coming to Steam Early Access in March 2022. Announced at The Game Awards 2021, the game has been consulted on by Dead Cells creator Sébastien Bénard, and gives across similar action vibes – albeit with an unexpected workplace comedy twist.
VIDEO GAMES

