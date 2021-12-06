6 biggest takeaways from the Vikings loss vs. Lions in Week 13

PITTSBURGH (6-5-1) AT MINNESOTA (5-7) TV: Fox, NFL, Amazon Prime, 8:20 p.m. At this point in the season, it becomes a tad easier, albeit still difficult, to try and pinpoint where a team’s motivation level is at. Steelers-Vikings is a good example. On one side, you have a Pittsburgh team that just rallied against its biggest rival and held off a late two-point conversion. That’s the kind of win that can catapult a team into a late-season playoff run. On the other side, you have a Minnesota squad that must be feeling disheartened after becoming the first team to lose to the Lions this season (Pittsburgh players will probably let them hear it during the game: Hey, at least we tied them!)

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO