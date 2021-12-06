Standoff situation ends peacefully, remains under investigation in Corning

Police in Corning didn’t identify anyone involved or release too many details, but did confirm that an investigation is underway after an incident over the weekend.

On December 3 around 8:50 p.m. the Steuben County 911 received a report of a person yelling, screaming, and threatening to harm themselves with a gun.

The incident, which unfolded in the area of East 3rd Street and Steuben Street in the city of Corning, prompted an immediate response from law enforcement.

Police located a 45-year-old man in an apartment in that area. A few hours later, the Corning Police Department received assistance from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and its Critical Incident Response Team.

They made contact with the male, who was not identified, and took him into custody. He was armed with a pair of legally possessed handguns and a quantity of ammunition, according to police.

The Corning Police Department says no injuries were reported and that the incident remains under investigation at this time.

