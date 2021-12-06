ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Cairngorm mountain rescuers battle blizzard to take climbers to safety after avalanche

By Independent TV
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-five members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) have battled a blizzard through the night to rescue two climbers following an avalanche. A man and a woman had been attempting a grade...

www.independent.co.uk

BBC

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team battle heavy snow to help injured walker

Rescuers have battled heavy snow to stretcher an injured climber from a Highland mountain, amid warnings of avalanches in the area. The man suffered a leg injury in an avalanche in the Cairngorms on Saturday. Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team said the climber was able to "self rescue" to the floor...
ACCIDENTS
Outside Online

Survivors, Rescuers Share Memories from a Deadly Avalanche in ‘Buried‘

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. On March 31, 1982, an avalanche ripped through the Palisades Tahoe ski resort in California, killing seven people. In Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche, directed by Jared Drake and Steven Siig, survivors, rescuers, and eyewitnesses recount their experience of what happened that day. The film, which has already won four awards from film festivals across the country, will premiere for general audiences in the spring, marking the 40th anniversary of the tragedy. Watch the trailer here.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Skier disappears into snow after botching running flip

Amusing footage filmed in Aspen, Colorado shows a skier crashing into the snow after botching a running gainer/inverted front flip. The funny winter fail was caught on camera on March 4, 2021, as the snowy weather cushioned his descent. Reilly Rowan commented: "While skiing in Aspen, I saw a jump...
SPORTS
BBC

Mundesley beach winter cliff collapse captured by drone

The aftermath of a "substantial" cliff collapse has been captured by drone. A large section close to houses fell on to the beach at Mundesley, in north Norfolk, sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. HM Coastguard Bacton said cliffs in the area were "unstable due to the recent rain".
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Homes left dangling on edge of cliff after landslide in Norfolk

Two homes in Norfolk were left hanging precariously close to the cliff edge after a landslide overnight saw soil and sand tumble 40 metres down to the beach below. The landslip took place in the early hours of Thursday (9 December) on the protected coastline of Mundesley, which is part of the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: 7-Vehicle Snow Crash On I-35; No Injuries

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says seven vehicles were involved in a snow related crash near Faribault Friday afternoon. State Patrol says the crash happened on Interstate 35 near Faribault around 11:45 a.m. Two commercial vehicles and five other vehicles were involved in the incident. TRAFFIC ALERT: I-35 southbound north of Faribault is closed. Seven-vehicle crash. Northbound lanes remain open. Expect travel delays southbound. Check https://t.co/xbK5MXsJli for road conditions. Slow down, watch for emergency responders on scene. #faribaultmn #mnwx #I35mn #mndot pic.twitter.com/qDLoXEsga8 — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) December 10, 2021 No injuries were reported.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: 19+ Inches Of Snowfall Reported In Twin Cities Edina PD Offers $5K Reward For Information About 4 Teenage Suspects In Attempted Lunds And Byerlys Carjacking Trapped Loon In Icy Minnesota Lake Captures Worldwide Attention Kim Potter Trial: Former Officer's Supervisor Testifies She Was Justified Using Deadly Force
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Elderly passenger dies two weeks after A9 crash

An 88-year-old man has become the second victim of a fatal crash on the A9. His wife, aged 86, who was driving a white Nissan Pixo, died in hospital shortly after her car was in collision with a red Volvo V60 on Friday November 19. The accident happened where the...
ACCIDENTS
9NEWS

Avalanche danger high in the mountains

COLORADO, USA — As snow continued to fall in the mountains on Friday, the danger of avalanches was high, especially in ranges on the western side of the Continental Divide. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said very dangerous avalanche conditions were expected to continue throughout Friday and travel wasn't recommended in the following zones:
DENVER, CO
myarklamiss.com

Hawaii mountains to see snow after rare blizzard warning

STERLIGNTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) - The Ouachita Parish Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of the fire at a Sterlington apartment complex on Francis Ave. Firefighters arrived on the scene immediately after the fire broke out to find severe damages. Six shot, two of them fatally, in violent 24 hours...
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Avalanche experts prepare for winter safety in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Most of the mountain ranges around Bozeman currently have a moderate avalanche warning, but that doesn't mean the backcountry is clear from avalanches. Members of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center are constantly checking snow stability in the area. Richard Gauron, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and...
BOZEMAN, MT

