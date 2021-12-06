Cairngorm mountain rescuers battle blizzard to take climbers to safety after avalanche

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. On March 31, 1982, an avalanche ripped through the Palisades Tahoe ski resort in California, killing seven people. In Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche, directed by Jared Drake and Steven Siig, survivors, rescuers, and eyewitnesses recount their experience of what happened that day. The film, which has already won four awards from film festivals across the country, will premiere for general audiences in the spring, marking the 40th anniversary of the tragedy. Watch the trailer here.

ACCIDENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO