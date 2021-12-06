ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, NY

Selma S. Decker

By Pat McDonald/Morning Times
Morning Times
 3 days ago

Selma S. Decker, 67, of Waverly passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at...

www.morning-times.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. makes 16- and 17-year-olds eligible for COVID-19 boosters

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. regulatorson Thursday expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds, as public health officials have urged Americans to get a third shot due to concerns about the new Omicron variant of the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it amended...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

January 6 committee projects confidence. What does it know?

(CNN) — While Trump true-believers like former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are loudly not cooperating with the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, a flurry of activity behind the scenes suggests progress for the inquiry. Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the committee,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waverly, NY
City
Blauvelt, NY
Waverly, NY
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blauvelt Funeral Home

Comments / 0

Community Policy