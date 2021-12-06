ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Union loses court fight against Boris Johnson over Priti Patel bullying probe

By Ashley Cowburn
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ggy3_0dF8FQrZ00

A union representing senior civil servants has lost a High Court challenge over Boris Johnson ’s decision to back Priti Patel after she was found to have bullied staff in an internal probe.

The ruling comes after the FDA union brought a judicial review over the prime minister’s decision last year to overrule the findings of his then adviser on ministerial standards over the home secretary’s conduct.

An investigation by Sir Alex Allan, the independent adviser, found that “her approach on occasions has amounted to behaviour that can be described as bullying in terms of the impact felt by individuals”.

It concluded Ms Patel’s behaviour was in breach of the ministerial code “even if unintentionally”.

But in a move that resulted in Sir Alex’s resignation, Mr Johnson, the ultimate arbiter of the ministerial code, said the home secretary was “unaware” of the impact she had and he was “reassured” she was “sorry for inadvertently upsetting” individuals.

After “weighing up all the factors”, he concluded the code had not been breached.

In a hearing last month, lawyers for the FDA argued Mr Johnson “misinterpreted” the term “bullying” in the ministerial code when deciding if Ms Patel’s treatment of civil servants breached its standards. They alleged he made a “misdirection of law” in reaching his decision.

But delivering a ruling on Monday, Lord Justice Lewis concluded that the prime minister had not misdirected himself as to the provisions in the ministerial code when reaching his decision.

The judge, sitting with Ms Justice Steyn, said: “The question for this court is whether the prime minister proceeded on the basis that conduct would not fall within the description of bullying within paragraph 1.2 of the ministerial code if the person concerned was unaware of, or did not intend, the harm or offence caused.

“Reading the statement [made by Mr Johnson] as a whole, and in context, we do not consider that the prime minister misdirected himself in that way.”

Despite the case being dismissed, the FDA general secretary Dave Penman said the judgement was an “important step forward in the battle to ensure that ministers are held to account for their behaviour in the workplace”.

He added: “The court has also determined that while the prime minister is the ultimate arbiter of the code, this does not mean that he can give any interpretation he chooses of the words in it.

“This is critical, as the government argued in court that the prime minister could decide what the words in the code meant, uninfluenced by external standards or definitions of bullying.

“The court rejected this argument, and aligned bullying in the code with how it is understood in workplaces across the UK. There cannot be one rule for ministers and one rule for the rest of us when it comes to bullying and harassment, and this judgment confirms that the prime minister cannot simply make up whatever definitions or standards he chooses.”

Comments / 0

Related
ABC13 Houston

Pressure grows on Boris Johnson to resign over alleged Christmas party

LONDON -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing calls to resign over reports that members of his staff attended a Christmas party last year while the country was in lockdown. The Daily Mirror newspaper reported that the party took place on Dec. 18, 2020, which would have been illegal...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson agrees to hand over information about No 10 Christmas parties to the police

Boris Johnson has agreed to hand over information about potentially illegal Christmas parties in No 10 to the police, opening up a new front in the controversy.Under pressure from Keir Starmer to co-operate with any investigation by “handing over everything that government knows”, the prime minister replied: “Of course we will do that.”The move comes after the Metropolitan Police said it is examining the video of senior Downing Street staff joking about holding a lockdown-breaking party, as part of a review of alleged law breaches.In the Commons, Mr Johnson switched tack – after days of denying any party took...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP warns ‘game’s up’ for Boris Johnson if he misleads Commons over No 10 Christmas party

Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale has warned the “game’s up” for Boris Johnson if he deliberately misleads the House of Commons over a Christmas party held at No 10 during lockdown restrictions last winter.It comes after leaked footage from Downing Street’s multi-million pound press briefing room emerged on Tuesday evening, showing senior aides to the prime minister laughing as they rehearsed potential questions over a banned festive party.The video, which is reported to be from December 22 last year, refers to a party on “Friday” — which would have been December 18, the same day The Daily Mirror reported...
POLITICS
The Independent

Christmas parties and nativities should go ahead, Boris Johnson says

Christmas parties and school nativities should still go ahead, the Prime Minister has said.Boris Johnson told a press conference on Wednesday that despite the introduction of new restrictions in England to help control the spread of the Omicron variant, the Government was not suggesting children should be taken out of school ahead of the holidays, or plays cancelled.He said the Plan B measures – which include guidance to work from home and face coverings for most indoors venues – do not amount to a lockdown.Mr Johnson said: “On Christmas, the best way to ensure we have a Christmas as close...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Allan
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Covid: Daily tests to replace self-isolation for omicron contacts, Boris Johnson announces

Boris Johnson’s government has changed the rules for contacts of Covid omicron variant cases, saying people can take daily tests to avoid 10 days of self-isolation.The prime minister announced the move to so-called ‘plan b’ measures in England on Wednesday – bringing back work from home guidance and reintroducing Covid passes for nightclubs and big events.Mr Johnson also revealed a relaxation in the rules for omicron contacts in a bid to avoid another “pingdemic” in which millions of Britons could potentially be told to stay at home.“As omicron spreads in the community, we will also introduce daily tests...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Johnson apologises and Allegra Stratton quits as probe launched into No 10 party

Allegra Stratton resigned as a Government spokeswoman after footage emerged of her joking about a Downing Street party. Boris Johnson has apologised and a senior aide has quit over footage showing Number 10 advisers joking about a Downing Street Christmas party during the coronavirus lockdown. The Prime Minister has ordered...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson considering imposition of new coronavirus resrtictions

A new set of coronavirus restrictions including orders to work from home and the introduction of vaccine passports is being considered to deal with rising cases and the spread of the Omicron variant.Downing Street sources insisted “no decisions have been made” but there is widespread speculation that further measures could be imminent.A prominent member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) warned that a full UK-wide lockdown to deal with the threat of the Omicron variant cannot be ruled out, although the current threat posed by the strain remains unclear.Any move to impose fresh restrictions would be viewed with...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Uk#High Court
The Independent

Who is Allegra Stratton, Boris Johnson’s new spokesperson?

Former journalist Allegra Stratton is to be the face of the government’s new daily press conferences. If Boris Johnson’s new regime goes to plan, she’ll become a familiar face across the nation. But just who is she?Stratton made her name in Westminster as a political correspondent at The Guardian, before moving to become political editor of the BBC’s Newsnight programme, with a further stint at ITV News.She clearly comes with bucketloads of broadcast experience – a must for what’s likely to be a difficult job.Just as crucially, Stratton has already proven her loyalty to the Conservative government. In April she...
U.K.
The Independent

Video piles pressure on UK’s Johnson in lockdown-party saga

A leaked video that shows staff members in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office joking about holding a lockdown-breaching Christmas party is adding fuel to allegations that government officials flouted coronavirus rules they imposed on everyone else.For days, the prime minister’s office has been trying to rebut reports that Johnson's staff held a December 2020 office party - complete with wine, food, games and a festive gift exchange - when pandemic regulations banned most social gatherings. According to multiple British media outlets, the party took place on Dec. 18, when restrictions in London prohibited indoor gatherings, and a day...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Downing Street party: I’m a Celeb fans applaud Ant and Dec for swipe at Boris Johnson

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly took aim at Downing Street in the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here, as uproar continues over the Christmas Party alleged to have taken place last year.Earlier today (7 December), leaked footage revealed that Senior Downing Street staff recorded themselves joking about holding a Christmas party in No 10 last year.In the video obtained by ITV News, Boris Johnson’s then spokesperson Allegra Stratton joked that the party was “was not socially distanced” and suggested passing it off as “a business meeting”.The footage was recorded as a rehearsal for planned...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Boris Johnson: a stranger to honesty

Boris Johnson’s career path is paved with falsehood. He was fired from his first journalism job for fabricating a quote. As a correspondent in Brussels, he traded in grotesque Eurosceptic mythology. In 2004, he was sacked from the Conservative frontbench for lies he had told to Michael Howard, then opposition leader, about an extramarital affair.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
U.K.
BBC

PMQs: SNP calls on PM to resign over Downing Street party

Ian Blackford says the prime minister "can no longer lead on the most pressing issue" and must leave office. The SNP Westminster leader asked when can the public expect his resignation after the UK government had "laughed in our faces" when holding a Downing Street party in lockdown last year.
POLITICS
The Independent

Priti Patel’s claims Channel pushbacks have ‘legal basis’ questioned by House of Lords committee

Priti Patel’s claims that there is a “legal basis” for forcing migrant boats back to France have been called into question by peers.The House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee said it was “not convinced” the plans were safe or lawful, as a law that would grant Border Force staff legal immunity over refugee deaths passes through parliament.In a letter sent to the home secretary on Wednesday, committee chair Baroness Hamwee said the recent deaths of at least 27 asylum seekers in the Channel “starkly demonstrate” the risks at stake.“We are not convinced, as yet, that having a policy...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Johnson orders Christmas party probe as aide quits

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised and his adviser resigned on Wednesday after a video emerged of senior aides joking about a Christmas party at Downing Street last year when social events were banned under Covid-19 rules.  "This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced," Stratton laughs over joking exchanges about "cheese and wine" and whether the prime minister would "condone" such an event.
U.K.
The Independent

Downing Street party: Government ministers refuse to go on radio and TV to defend event

Boris Johnson's government went to ground on Wednesday morning following the release of a video showing No.10 officials joking about a banned Christmas party. In a highly unusual turn of events no government minister was made available to broadcasters on Wednesday morning to defend Downing Street’s record, despite invitations.All Britain’s main national broadcasters empty-chaired the government as the political storm broke. It is understood that Sajid Javid, the health secretary, was due to appear on the BBC, ITV, and Sky News at breakfast time – but withdrew from the regular slot following the release of the video.The dynamite...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Live Politics latest news: Boris Johnson apologises 'unreservedly' for leaked video of Downing Street Christmas Party and launches inquiry

Chief of Defence Staff: Diversity push is ‘not wokefulness’. Boris Johnson has apologised over the leaked video that showed senior officials laughing about a "fictional" Christmas party at Downing Street. The Prime Minister has asked Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, to investigate claims about the cheese and wine party...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Boris Johnson’s ‘war on judges’ is a fiction – the truth is, it is an attack on all of us

There is one thing that Boris Johnson and I actually agree on, and it is that courts and judges should never be used to “conduct politics by another means”, as he said in his election manifesto and again in a 2020 speech. But what Johnson proposed on Monday with his interpretation bill – which would make it possible for the government to strike out findings from judicial reviews that he and his ministers disagree with – would make our courts overtly and dangerously political.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

369K+
Followers
141K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy